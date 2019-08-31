UFC Fight Night: Li Jingliang talks about how the company helped him recover from injury and his retirement plans (Exclusive)

UFC Assignment - Li Jingliang

At UFC Fight Night 157, the co-headliner of the night will feature Li Jingliang as he takes on Elizeu Zaleski dos Santos.

The UFC Shenzhen bout will feature both of them as they look to gain their next critical win.

I had the chance to ask Li Jingliang a few questions before his fight.

Q. What's the goal with your next fight?

LJ: I want more! I want to win! I want to set an example!

Q. You had to pull out of your fight with Alex Oliveira due to injury, is that something that is bothering you or are you okay now?

LJ: I did not have any injury in the last fight! During preparation for this fight, I injured my neck a little bit. But we recovered and after recovery, I am much better! I am okay right now and am back! I have to be responsible for my family, my kids, for UFC, for all of these fans, so no! I am good, I am back for the winning. Don't worry about me! (laughs)

In MMA sports, it's inevitable to get injured. It's hard to avoid injury! But the UFC is responsible for fighters and fans, so if I'm injured the UFC won't allow me to join a fight! It's responsible for us. So don't worry about this. Even though there was an injury, UFC has a really good system to help us to recover! It's really good for us!

Q. Your last fight took place in China in front of your home crowd! What was it like representing your country?

LJ: As a fighter, who can fight in his own country, he is very happy and lucky to get these fights. In the last two fights in Shanghai and Beijing, I win and am still working hard. I will win in Shenzhen!

Q. What has the training been like ahead of this fight?

LJ: This time I train with my own team, China Top Team, under my coach, under my boxing coach, under my wrestling coach, and also my conditioning coach Ruben! We train really good! I am prepared to win!

Q. What do you like to do when you are not fighting and what would you like to do after retiring?

LJ: I am from Xinjiang! I love my hometown so much! I was in Xinjiang right now! I fight for all these people and my country whom I love. When I am retired, I'd really like to be a farmer. I like to farm and land. I will go back to my hometown and be a good farmer. I will help my hometown and the people in my hometown.

I want to train more fighters in China! I want to change their mind, their life, help their families. In the future, all these fighters can win all these fights and in UFC fights and get to be Champions. I hope after this I can carry this dream on by helping more people and more fighters!

One other thing is the China power and the China spirit. As a fighter, I look at my experience, from right at the beginning to right now! My friends helped me! My coaches helped me a lot. I hope that I can help all these young fighters and build a really good team, China Top Team. It's my dream, that is with China power and China spirit.

I thank my family, my coaches, and all my friends. Without you I'd not be me today, so you made me become this!

