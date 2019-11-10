UFC Fight Night Moscow: Danny Roberts stuns Moscow crowd with a vicious KO of Zelim Imadaev

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 10 Nov 2019, 03:24 IST

Danny Roberts (Picture Courtesy - MMA Fighting)

Former boxer Danny Roberts claimed one of the best victories of his career at UFC Fight Night 163 in Moscow, Russia after finishing promising Russian fighter Zelim Imadaev via a vicious second-round KO. A clean left hand sent Imadaev crashing down to the mat as the crowd was left stunned.

Imadaev headed into the bout looking to bounce back after suffering a defeat for the first time in his career against Max Griffin at UFC 236. His counterpart Roberts was also looking to gain up on lost ground after succumbing to back to back defeats in his last two outings.

The first round started with Imadaev throwing a high kick. Englishman Roberts remained light on his feet and continuously changed levels, and managed to press the Russian against the fence. Imadaev displayed great balance to avoid the takedown. The pair traded some heavy shots at each other after breaking from the clinch. Roberts slipped while attempting a kick and almost got hit by a flying knee as a result. Imadaev decided to up the ante and went on the charge, but the Englishman managed to secure a takedown which brought the round to a close.

Roberts puts Imadaev to sleep

The second round got underway with Roberts throwing heavy leg kicks at Imadaev. The pair engaged in a clinch against the fence as Imadaev landed a hard left hook on Roberts. Roberts retorted with strikes of his own but he was soon pressured into moving for a takedown again. The attempt failed and Imadaev got back up again. The fighters traded blows in the center of the cage with Imadaev making the most of the exchange. Roberts however, unloaded a massive left hand on the Russian just when the round was about to end, knocking Imadaev out cold and bringing the exciting encounter to an end.