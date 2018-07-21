UFC Fight Night news: Glover tells Cormier it's time to vacate belt

UFC Fight Night Shogun v Smith: Ultimate Media Day

What’s the story?

Glover Teixeira has told double champion, Daniel Cormier, it’s time to relinquish one of his championship belts.

Cormier, who was already the light heavyweight king heading into his UFC 226 meeting with Stipe Miocic, added the heavyweight crown to his collection and became only the second fighter in the promotion’s history to hold two belts simultaneously. However, with a queue of contenders forming in both divisions, the situation could soon become complicated with two weight categories now at risk of being held up.

Daniel Cormier with one of his championship belts

In case you didn't know...

And in the run-up to his 205lbs contest against Corey Anderson in Hamburg this Saturday, Texeira says although he’s impressed by Cormier's momentous achievement, ultimately the two-weight world champion needs to give up one of the belts in order to keep the momentum in both divisions going.

“He’s definitely earned the respect, he’s the number one pound-for-pound – no doubt about it," the former title-challenger told Spotskeeda's Harry Kettle. "But you’ve got to spread the bread, right? He’s got two titles, and he’s got to give up one and we’ll see what happens."

The heart of the matter

Texeira heads into the contest with Anderson brimming with confidence after scoring a superb TKO victory over Misha Cirkunov in his last contest in December. However, despite the getting the finish and reminding the rest of the division about the power he possesses in his hands, the Brazilian says he’s conscious of becoming one-dimensional and wants to avoid relying too heavily on his boxing.

“They know already I’ve got knockout power. The thing is, I’ve got to be careful and respect those guys and see what’s open and not look for the knockout so much, because I have great jujitsu, I have great wrestling so I have to use that as well.

“The knockout is there, if it’s open then I’m going to try to knock him out but that’s not something that I have to do to prove anything - what I need to do is win.”

Glover Texeira and Corey Anderson face off

What's next?

The bout serves as the co-main event at UFC Fight Night Hamburg, which takes place Saturday, with early prelims starting at 3:30 pm (BST).

