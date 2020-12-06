UFC Fight Night Results: Marvin Vettori outlasts Jack Hermansson in epic five-round war

Marvin Vettori will make a huge leap to the top five after defeating #4-ranked middleweight Jack Hermansson this evening. Here's how the fight played out.

Marvin Vettori vs. Jack Hermansson

Round 1: Jack Hermansson started in the orthodox stance and went for a low leg kick right away. Marvin Vettori fired back and landed a left early on. Vettori was closing the distance early on and there was a lot of steam behind his punches. Hermansson fired back, but it wasn't long before Vettori dropped the highly-ranked UFC middleweight.

Marvin Vettori tried to get the choke, but Jack Hermansson stalled and spent the next two minutes stuffed against the fence being pressured by the Italian. The next 30 seconds saw Vettori continuously pressuring Hermansson on the ground, securing a pivotal start and the first round.

Round 2: Jack Hermansson started heavy in the second round and was on the front foot. He threw a kick before attempting a double-leg takedown. Hermansson tried to make a transition in position, but Vettori did well to switch positions and get on top.

Marvin Vettori spent the next two minutes working on top and appeared to be one step ahead. He let Hermansson get back up, but The Joker kept walking into counter shots. Hermansson landed a kick to the body to end the round, which was closer but could have still been secured by Vettori.

Round 3: Jack Hermansson started off on the aggressive in round three. He tripped Marvin Vettori, but the Italian got right back up to his feet. Hermansson landed a strong right and Vettori was breathing through his mouth and slowing down.

It appeared to be a change in the tides, but Marvin Vettori landed a clean shot. The next few shots he threw didn't seem to have the same power. Jack Hermansson landed up top after Vettori left his chin open. The last half-minute of the round saw Hermansson move forward, securing the round.

Round 4: Jack Hermansson and Marvin Vettori started with a quick exchange, but it was the Swede who seemingly landed. Vettori started throwing close-range shots and got some success. Hermansson wasn't retreating as much and kept moving forward in the close-shot exchanges. Vettori kept firing his left hand and a few landed, but Hermansson was clearly landing more at this point.

Advertisement

Marvin Vettori increased his output in round four, after losing round three, but it was a story of exchanges. Jack Hermansson landed an uppercut combination in the final minute of the round, before Vettori threw a combination of his own, turning it up in the second-last round. The duo exchanged kicks and Vettori landed a body shot to close the round.

Round 5: Marvin Vettori landed a left to start the final round. Vettori went into the fifth round fired up and Jack Hermansson threw a few heavy hooks. Both men were landing heavy shots. Hermansson landed a combination and was on the front foot, while Vettori tried to counter. He successfully landed one, forcing Hermansson to go to the clinch.

In the final two minutes, Marvin Vettori was throwing straight lefts, but ate a few shots from Hermansson. Vettori pushed Hermansson against the fence in the final half-minute, while Herb Dean asked him to work.

With ten seconds left, Jack Hermansson tried to go for a leg lock, but Marvin Vettori escaped and ended the round on top.

Most significant strikes in a middleweight bout... EVER.



What a fight tonight from the UFC APEX 👏 #UFCVegas16 pic.twitter.com/u6WRY1sjjo — UFC (@ufc) December 6, 2020

Advertisement

Result: Marvin Vettori def. Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 40-45)

Full results from UFC Vegas 16:

Marvin Vettori def. Jack Hermansson via unanimous decision

Jamal Hill def. Ovince Saint Preux via TKO (Round 2, 3:37)

Gabriel Benitez def. Justin Jaynes via TO (Round 1, 4:06)

Roman Dolidze def. John Allan via split decision (28-29, 30-27, 29-28)

Jordan Leavitt def. Matt Wilman via KO (Round 1, 0:23)

Preliminary card results:

Louis Smolka def. José Alberto Quiñónez via TKO (Round 2, 2:15)

Ilia Topuria def. Damon Jackson via KO (Round 1, 2:38)

Jake Collier def. Gian Villante via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)