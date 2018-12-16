×
UFC on Fox 31 Fight Results: UFC fighter retires after 1st round loss

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
News
169   //    16 Dec 2018, 06:49 IST

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie
UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie

What's the story?

Mike Rodriguez and Adam Milstead met each other at UFC on Fox 31, where both fighters tried to give the fight their all. Soon enough by the end of the night, the fight went heavily in Rodriguez's favour and soon enough it was Rodriguez' fight to lose. A first-round loss was enough for Adam Milstead to bring his career to a heartbreaking end.

In case you didn't know...

Mike Rodriguez did not have too good an experience prior to this fight against Adam Milstead in the UFC. Milstead spent a long time in the UFC before this fight, but his experience was far from the best.

Milstead won his debut fight in the UFC against Chris de la Rocha and established himself as a threat from the beginning. He then went on to suffer a loss against Curtis Blaydes but it was overturned due to Blaydes testing positive for Marijuana. Since then he had suffered another loss and continued to suffer from knee injuries, something that was bothering him from the very beginning.

The heart of the matter

Adam Milstead and Mike Rodriguez wrestled on the mat for a while and threw a diverse attack at Milstead. The end came when he caught Milstead with a knee to the body followed by shots from the top to his body which he was not able to reply to.

Following the fight, Milstead didn't say anything, but in a heartbreaking moment placed his gloves in the middle of the Octagon before leaving. It was a silent goodbye to UFC by a fighter who never really got a chance to get going in the organisation.

On the other hand, Mike Rodriguez was extremely happy to finally set the record straight following his loss in his debut UFC fight.

What's next?

Mike Rodriguez will continue to fight and said he would be back in less in a few months again. For Adam Milstead, however, it will be an emotional goodbye to MMA, just as UFC says goodbye to Fox.

