UFC Fight Night San Antonio: Leon Edwards on Rafael Dos Anjos, Darren Till, and more (EXCLUSIVE)

Leon Edwards is looking to bring his best in his fight against Rafael Dos Anjos at UFC on ESPN 4 in San Antonio. Before his fight, I had the chance to talk to him and ask a few questions.

Q. Your recent run in UFC is extremely impressive with seven wins in seven fights. Is there one fight among those that you remember to be more special than the others?

LE: I’m happy with my last two performances, beating Gunnar Nelson and then beating Cowboy Cerrone, these two probably one of my favourite performances, when I beat Donald Cerrone over five rounds, to be able to out-strike him and being able to out grapple Gunnar Nelson speaks volume, probably one of these two performances.

Q. You talked about how you were no longer interested to face Darren Till. Is that something you might reconsider sometime?

LE: I read today that he posted he’s moving up on Twitter, there was never no beef between me and Darren Till. We’re both in the same country, we’ve just had to prove who’s number one and that was it. Now he’s moving up, I wish him nothing but the best. I wish him good health, I hope he comes back in good health. Hopefully, now we can be friends now that we’re not in the same division. I wish him well.

Q. What do you think of your opponent Rafael Dos Anjos?

LE: He’s a good fighter, he’s fought everybody. He’s a former world champion. He’s good, but I feel like I’m better, I am more focused, I am younger. I am 27 years old. While I feel he’s good, his good just won’t be good enough for me on that night.

Q. What has training been like heading into this fight?

LE: Not really. We’ve worked like we’ve normally worked. It’s been a shorter camp, obviously because it was a late notice. Apart from that, camp’s been the same. We’ve approached and broken it down like how we normally approach fights.

Q. When you are not fighting, what do you like to do?

LE: Probably just normal things like a 27 years old. I go out with my friends. I’ve got a little boy as well, so I chill with my little boy. Just normal 27 year old things.