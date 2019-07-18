×
UFC Fight Night San Antonio: Rafael Dos Anjos discusses Leon Edwards, getting in shape, and more (EXCLUSIVE)

Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
Exclusive
10   //    18 Jul 2019, 05:01 IST

Rafael Dos Anjos
Rafael Dos Anjos

At UFC on ESPN 4, San Antonio is sure to see one of the biggest fights it has in quite some time when Rafael Dos Anjos faces Leon Edwards in the main event of the night.

Dos Anjos is one of the toughest fighters in the division, and a win here could push him to the forefront. Before his fight, I had the chance to talk to him.

Tune in to Sony Ten 2 and Sony Ten 2 HD to catch UFC on ESPN 4 Live and in action on Sunday, 21st July, at 6:30 AM.

Q. What are you specifically training for against Edwards in this upcoming fight?

RDA: You know Leon is coming off a seven-win streak, and tough guy, athletic, young, hungry, and I got, you know, a six streak guy, tall guy, southpaw, and then we got some good rounds, you know the whole fight game just to get used to the high reach advantage. Same drills, same things. Fights are fights. I’ve been in the cage with the toughest man in the world and I did good, so I’m confident for Saturday night.

Q. Coming off your 4-round fight victory over Kevin Lee only a month and a half ago, how fit are you going into this fight and how important was that win to you?

RDA: For me, it’s good, on my last four fights I fought 19 rounds, so, Lawler five, Colby and Usman and Kevin Lee, so it’s good. It’s given me a lot of experience and I got a lot of miles on my body, but good miles, and I take care of my body well, I eat properly. Like I said, it’s not a 5-week camp, it’s my whole life’s camp. To get back in shape is easy and I feel great for Saturday.

Q. Given a choice to fight any fighter in UFC, past or present, whom would you want to face?

RDA: George St-Pierre, I’m a big fan of him and I think that would be a pleasure to share the Octagon with him.

Q. When you are not fighting, what do you like to do?

RDA: I love spending time with my family, driving, traveling – that’s my hobby.

UFC Rafael Dos Anjos Lincoln Edwards
