UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker: What is the start time for the UFC fight tonight (October 2, 2021)?

The UFC will return to their home turf in Las Vegas yet again with a stacked Fight Night card this weekend. UFC Vegas 38 at the Apex arena will feature Thiago 'Marreta' Santos in a light heavyweight bout against returning star Johnny Walker.

Santos is on a three-fight skid that includes losses against Jon Jones, Glover Teixeira and Aleksandar Rakic. Walker, meanwhile, is coming off a KO win over Ryan Spann a year ago. Both the fighters will look to put their best foot forward inside the octagon on Saturday night as they look to climb the rankings and claim a title shot.

The co-headliner will be a middleweight contest between Kevin Holland and Kyle Daukaus.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker - Timings

Following are the UFC Vegas 38/ UFC Fight Night 193 timings for the United States, the United Kingdom and India.

United States

The UFC Vegas 38 prelims will kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT, followed by the main card at 7 PM ET/ 4 PM PT on Saturday, October 2.

United Kingdom

For the UK audience, the UFC Vegas 38 prelims will begin at 9 PM BST on Saturday, October 2, followed by the main card from 12 AM BST (midnight) on Sunday, October 3.

India

Due to a significant time difference with the US, it will be Sunday, October 3, when UFC Vegas 38 will start for the Indian audience. The preliminary card will begin at 1:30 AM IST, followed by the main card at 4:30 AM IST on Sunday morning.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker - Full Card

Here are all the fighters competing on the UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker card on Saturday.

Main Card

Thiago Santos vs. Johnny Walker (Men's light heavyweight) - Main Event

Kevin Holland vs. Kyle Daukaus (Men's middleweight) - Co-main Event

Alex Oliveira vs. Niko Price (Men's welterweight)

Misha Cirkunov vs. Krzysztof Jotko (Men's middleweight)

Aspen Ladd vs. Macy Chiasson (Women's bantamweight)

Alexander Hernandez vs. Mike Breeden (Men's lightweight).

Preliminary Card

Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon (Men's lightweight)

Antonina Shevchenko vs. Casey O'Neill (Women's flyweight)

Bethe Correia vs. Karol Rosa (Women's bantamweight)

Devonte Smith vs. Jamie Mullarkey (Men's lightweight)

Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Gaetano Pirrello (Men's bantamweight)

Stephanie Egger vs. Shanna Young (Women's bantamweight)

Alejandro Perez vs. Johnny Eduardo (Men's bantamweight).

Catch Dana White's preview of UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Walker below:

