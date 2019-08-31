UFC Fight Night: Song Kenan talks about fighting Derrick Krantz and his training ahead of his fight in Shenzhen (Exclusive)

UFC - Jessica Andrade v Zhang Weili Media Opportunity - Song Kenan

UFC fighter Song Kenan is all set to represent his country yet again for his fight promotion, the Ultimate Fighting Championship.

This time, he is going to be doing it directly in Shenzhen, China.

Song Kenan is set to take on 'D-Rock' Derrick Krantz at UFC Shenzhen. The UFC Fight Night will be taking place in the Chinese city. This comes directly after his last fight, which was also in China, Beijing. In that MMA fight, Kenan was not successful, and his loss has him fired up to show his home crowd how much more he can give.

Heading into a card where the main card headliner will see Zhang Weili challenge for the UFC Strawweight Championship in her fight against Jessica Andrade, Song certainly has a lot to live up to and he plans to do exactly that.

I was able to catch up with him and ask him a few questions before his fight!

Q. What does it feel like to be representing China?

SK: I feel very happy that I can fight in my home country. It is always special to have the opportunity.

Q. Has the loss in your last fight affected you in any way?

SK: I lost my last fight. But it did not affect me at all. It made me realize that I had a lot to improve! What doesn't kill you makes you stronger after all!

Q. What do you think of your opponent Derrick Krantz?

SK: I know he's a black belt for Jiu-Jitsu! He's very strong and he's very famous and capable. I think he is really powerful and will be a difficult fight.

Q. What has your training been like?

SK: I trained Muay Thai, and boxing to improve my striking. Also, I improved my Jiu-Jutsu as well.

Q. What do you like doing in your free time?

SK: I love playing video games and listening to music when I'm not already training.

