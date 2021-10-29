UFC Fight Tonight: Is there a UFC card on Saturday, October 30, 2021?

The UFC is making its return to Abu Dhabi with an action-packed event in the form of UFC 267. The entire fight card is stacked with exciting fights from top to bottom.

The event will take place at the Etihad Arena on October 30 and will be headlined by a light heavyweight title fight between Glover Teixeira and the current 205-pound king Jan Blachowicz.

One thing to note is that UFC 267 will not be a pay-per-view event and will be accessible to fans in the United States via ESPN+.

The co-main event will feature another matchup between Cory Sandhagen and former 135-pound champion Petr Yan. Both fighters will be competing to win the interim bantamweight title.

One of the most exciting matchups on the card is a lightweight scrap between Islam Makhachev and Dan Hooker. Makhachev, with an impressive eight-fight win streak, has become a force to be reckoned with in the UFC's lightweight division.

'The Hangman', on the other hand, will be making a quick turnaround after his impressive performance against Nasrat Haqparast at UFC 266.

A heavyweight scrap between Alexander Volkov and Marcin Tybura is also scheduled to go down at UFC 267.

The event will also mark the return of UFC's rising prospect Khamzat Chimaev. 'Borz' will take on number 11 ranked welterweight contender Li Jingliang in a three-round fight.

The main card for UFC 267 will open with a light heavyweight showdown between Magomed Ankalaev and Volkan Oezdemir.

Some exciting fights in the UFC 267 prelims include Amanda Ribas vs Virna Jandiroba and Makwan Amirkhani vs Lerone Murphy.

UFC 267: Jan Blachowicz vs Glover Teixeira

The UFC 267 main event will be a fight between two MMA veterans, Jan Blachowicz and Glover Teixeira.

Both fighters are currently riding a five-fight win streak in the UFC's 205-pound division.

Blachowicz will look to successfully defend his title for the second time and Teixeira, at the age of 42, will aim to capture UFC gold in his second ever UFC title fight.

