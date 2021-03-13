UFC Fight Tonight: Which channel can you watch the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad on television?

The No. 3 ranked UFC welterweight, Leon Edwards, will look to make a statement against Belal Muhammad on his first return to the octagon since July 2019. Edwards will aim to score a spectacular victory in this five-round welterweight bout that headlines this Saturday’s UFC Fight Night event.

However, the No. 13-ranked UFC welterweight, Belal Muhammad, will be no pushover. The man who goes by the moniker 'Remember the Name', is known for his durability and grinding fighting style.

Entering this fight as the underdog in the eyes of many, Muhammad looks to announce his arrival in the upper echelons of the UFC welterweight division by decisively besting Edwards.

The UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs \ Muhammad fight card also boasts several other intriguing matchups featuring talented fighters such as Angela Hill, Misha Cirkunov and Nasrat Haqparast. Nevertheless, it’s the main event clash between Leon Edwards and Belal Muhammad that has been the talk of the town this week.

The Leon Edwards vs Belal Muhammad showdown is an undeniably pivotal one, as its winner could go on to fight for the UFC welterweight title later this year. On that note, here's all you need to know about how and where to watch the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad on television as well as online.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – United States

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad is scheduled to take place on Saturday, March 13th, 2021. The event will be held at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

In the United States, the complete fight card can be viewed on ESPN+ in English and Spanish. The preliminary portion of the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad fight card will start at 5 PM ET / 2 PM PT, while the main card will commence at 8 PM ET / 5 PM PT.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – United Kingdom

Fans in the United Kingdom can watch the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad on BT Sport 1. The preliminary portion of the event will start at 11 PM GMT on Saturday, March 13th, 2021, while the main card will commence at 1 AM on Sunday, March 14th, 2021.

UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad – India

The main card of the UFC Fight Night: Edwards vs Muhammad event will be broadcast in India from 6:30 AM IST onwards on Sunday, March 14th, 2021.

The main card can be viewed on the Sony TEN 2 (English) and Sony TEN 3 (Hindi) TV channels. Moreover, fans can use the Sony LIV app to live stream the event.

NEITHER WOULD GIVE AN INCH 😳#ESPNPlus is the place to be tomorrow night. #UFCVegas21 pic.twitter.com/ZnnwTDARnd — UFC (@ufc) March 12, 2021

Fight night on deck 🍿



First, we're facing them off before Saturday's action on #ESPNPlus https://t.co/wApbt6D7ey — UFC (@ufc) March 12, 2021