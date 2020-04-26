Anderson Dos Santos with a submission attempt

Everyone has freedom of speech. At least "officially" in most countries. But sometimes you just have to wonder where common sense lies.

UFC Bantamweight, Anderson Dos Santos has joined with many of his Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu practitioners in protesting the closure of their gym. He along with his team at the Babuino Gold Team planned their move on WhatsApp.

The 34-year-old who was on a 3 fight win streak before joining the UFC, along with many others stood in anger in front of the Legislative Assembly of Sao Paulo. Their protest comes on the heels of Brazil seeing the death rate of coronavirus jump to 40.6%. As they made their demands known to Governor Joao Doria, 407 souls perished from the Earth. The city also has a confirmed case rate of 33.8%.

Can Brazil afford to resume normal life during a pandemic?

While Joao has said the city remains on basic lockdown until May 11, unless there's a dramatic change, gyms will not be allowed to open still. It's a sad fact that some establishments that have had to close will never open again, having to file for bankruptcy, but in the words of Max Holloway - "it is what it is". It's too much of a risk right now to return to life as we knew it. Everyone is in agreement that exercise is important here. The avenue for that for now should be high end cardio. Such as bike riding, running, jogging, walking.

A closed business is far better than multiple people spreading a deadly disease. Gyms are plainly put, petri dishes of bacteria. No matter how good they get scrubbed from top to bottom. The constant pounding the human body takes, no matter how solid or perfect the specimen is; breaks down the internal immune system. That is how and why when one person on a team, or in a gym gets sick, it passes around to everyone. That's one thing that sadly is overlooked by those looking to rush a re-opening of the World.

Because of people being literally on top of each other in MMA gyms, Dos Santos feels they should be able to re-open with just less people inside. That however is sort of like putting a cork top into a hole on the Titanic.