Sean O'Malley took to Twitter to post a picture of a bet he won. O'Malley placed a bet on the NBA playoffs and put money on superstars Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors, and De'Aaron Fox of the Sacramento Kings.

'Suga' put $500 down, and bet on Curry scoring more than 15 points and Fox making less than five free throws. The two-pick power play yielded $1,500 in payouts, urging a delighted O'Malley to take to Twitter to show off the bet.

Apart from being a well-known gambler, O'Malley is also known to be a basketball fan. In one of his most memorable performances against Kris Moutinho, O'Malley mimicked dribbling and bouncing a basketball as he unleashed wicked combos on the stationary Moutinho.

He can also be seen wearing NBA-style jerseys often, and has even created his own line of jerseys in the same style.

O'Malley reacts to Adesanya-Pereira title fight, future unclear at the moment

Although 'Suga' Sean O'Malley's next fight is yet to be announced, he has constantly been chiming on the MMA circuit on social media. Most recently, Sean O'Malley reacted to Israel Adesanya's knockout over Alex Pereira on his official YouTube.

O'Malley can be seen losing it and going bonkers at the knockout.

He also took to Twitter to react to the KO, posting an iconic picture of 'The Last Stylebender' celebrating the win.

'Suga' has yet to reveal anything about his next fight. He will, however, be paying close attention to the Cejudo-Sterling bout. Being the no.2 ranked bantamweight contender, he is most definitely in the title picture.

He took potshots at Cejudo and Sterling, calling their bout a "Fight Night."

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA I’m pumped for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Aljo vs Henry. Couple weeks I’m pumped for UFC FIGHT NIGHT Aljo vs Henry. Couple weeks

Sean O'Malley didn't stop there. He also proceeded to call out Merab Dvalishvili and Aljamain Sterling, saying he would KO them, but would also love the opportunity to train with them.

Sean O'Malley @SugaSeanMMA After I KO Aljo and merab I’d love to train with them After I KO Aljo and merab I’d love to train with them

