Former UFC fighter Sergio Pettis says he is a target for his 'pretty' face and family name

25 Jan 2020

Sergio Pettis has no dearth of challengers as he makes his Bellator debut on Saturday night.

After his contract with UFC was over, Pettis decided to try out free agency and then eventually settled for an opportunity put out by Bellator. As soon as the news of him joining the promotion spread, a number of fighters called him out for a bout, and according to a report by MMA Junkie, Pettis is nothing but excited for it.

Sergio Pettis: It's cool being a target

Pettis had said earlier that the idea of leaving UFC and trying out new things made him terrified. But it paid off in the end as he not only landed a great offer by Bellator, but got challenged by a number of big names in the promotion, like James Gallagher and Leandro Higo.

It is probably something that he already expected, given his surname. Nevertheless, it is exciting for the younger Pettis brother.

"For sure, I'm a Pettis. As soon as I signed that contract I had the whole division calling me out. I had people from upper divisions calling me out, so it is what it is. But I’m excited. It’s cool being a target."

Pettis takes on fellow debutant Alfred Khashakyan, who is also a former Dana White's Contender Series participant at UFC 238 on January 25 at The Forum in Inglewood, CA, headlined by Cris Cyborg and Julia Budd.

Despite both being newcomers here, he is not someone Pettis is taking lightly, given how all of Khashakyan's wins are via knockouts. But he also gave out a warning to his opponent, implying that taking him at his 'pretty little boy face' would be a mistake.

"Once you go out there and fight in the cage, everybody’s dangerous – especially Alfred: 11-4, all 11 knockouts. He’s going to try and come out there and (expletive) me up. My face is a pretty little boy face, so I think he’s going to come out there and try to (expletive) me up. So I’m excited."