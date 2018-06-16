5 UFC fighters who have a beef with Colby Covington at present.

Should Colby tone his trash talk down a little notch?

ANAND THUMBAYIL TOP CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 16:56 IST

UFC 25th Anniversary Press Conference

Colby Covington has pissed off many fighters on his way to the UFC welterweight title, he often had zero respects for his opponents and those he regarded as his haters.

His Trash talk and persona clearly brought more eyeballs to his fights and catalyzed his quest to bring the UFC welterweight title where it truly belongs. But the path he chose in getting closer to his dream often antagonized many inside and outside of the UFC roster.

Some of these 'haters and nerds' as he likes to call them, have even put up death threats against him. Some others, including some UFC fighters, have so much hate for him and his antics they want to fight him badly.

In some cases, the hate is so strong that these fighters may not need an octagon to teach him some manners. This list covers the top five fighters who have a beef with Colby Covington at present and the circumstances leading towards their 'Colby hate'.

# 5 Michael Bisping.

UFC Fight Night: Bisping v Gastelum

Michael Bisping may have retired from competing, but the former UFC middleweight champ is still finding ways to make headlines in the sport. Bisping had a verbal altercation with newly crowned welterweight champ Colby Covington on live TV.

It was very clear that Covington wasn’t pleased with the tone of the longtime trash-talker Bisping used to interview him, and he made that obvious in his responses and even called out the British legend.

Turn sound on. Grab some popcorn. You're welcome. pic.twitter.com/8q2QxCvXxL — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) June 10, 2018

The MMA community was not impressed with the way Bisping handled the Colby Covington situation. But it was Colby who started the interview with insults and now everyone’s mad that a fighter responded by giving his honest thoughts.

People forgetting Micheal Bisping was a fighter till a few months back and he is clearly disappointed with the way Colby carries himself and it looks like he is contemplating a possible comeback to school Colby on some basic demeanor.