UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis backs Jake Paul to beat Conor McGregor on one condition

UFC heavyweight Derrick Lewis seemingly believes Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor, albeit on one condition. Lewis has suggested that Paul could defeat McGregor, if the latter was unmotivated for the fight.

Derrick Lewis believes that no one beats a "motivated" Conor McGregor

Derrick Lewis asserted that if Conor McGregor is "motivated" for his fight against Jake Paul, the latter wouldn’t be able to beat him. The fan-favorite UFC heavyweight KO artist jestingly added that no one beats a "motivated" Conor McGregor.

Speaking to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani, Derrick Lewis addressed the much-discussed professional boxing matchup that could see Jake Paul face Conor McGregor.

“Who I think (would win) – Jake Paul or Conor? I think Jake Paul…But if it’s ‘motivated’ Conor, then I believe Conor will win. Nobody beats ‘motivated’ Conor.” (*H/T Sportskeeda for the transcription)

Who would @Thebeast_ufc pick in a boxing match between Jake Paul and "motivated" Conor McGregor? 🤔 (via @arielhelwani) pic.twitter.com/fEvdogDQ5a — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) December 2, 2020

Jake Paul vs. Conor McGregor in a professional boxing match has been discussed over the past few days

YouTube megastar Jake Paul secured a thunderous KO victory over former NBA player Nate Robinson in their professional boxing bout on November 28th, 2020. The Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson matchup served as the co-headlining fight of the Mike Tyson vs. Roy Jones Jr. exhibition boxing event.

Following his impressive win at the event, Jake Paul proceeded to call out several combat and non-combat sports personalities, including UFC legend and MMA superstar Conor McGregor.

One ought to note, however, that Jake Paul has lately emphasized that he aims to only fight under professional boxing rules and doesn’t intend to compete in the sport of MMA right now.

Jake Paul issued a challenge to UFC star Conor McGregor after a knockout win over Nate Robinson. pic.twitter.com/KP40uMQOC0 — Sky Sports Boxing (@SkySportsBoxing) November 30, 2020

Derrick Lewis’ play on the "motivated" MMA fighter joke

As noted, Derrick Lewis has suggested that the only way Jake Paul could beat Conor McGregor is if the latter isn’t motivated for their fight. Lewis has time and again been praised by many in the MMA world for his witty sense of humor.

Lewis’ statement regarding a "motivated" Conor McGregor being unbeatable is likely a play on the age-old "motivated" fighter myth. Most MMA fans may be well aware of this myth, as many fighters and their fans in the past have often cited a lack of motivation as an excuse for their losses in fights.

Presently, Conor McGregor is set to fight Dustin Poirier in a lightweight bout at UFC 257 on January 23rd, 2021. On the other hand, Derrick Lewis’ UFC Vegas 15 (November 28th, 2020) main event bout against Curtis Blaydes was canceled due to Blaydes contracting COVID-19. The consensus is that the Lewis vs. Blaydes matchup is likely to be rebooked for early 2021.

What are your views on Derrick Lewis’ statements regarding Jake Paul vs. "motivated" Conor McGregor? Sound off in the comments.