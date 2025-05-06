UFC icon advises Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena, Joe Rogan worries about supervolcanoes, Bo Nickal backed by Ariel Helwani: MMA News Roundup

Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena recently got some words of wisdom from UFC legend Daniel Cormier ahead of their welterweight title clash. Elsewhere, Joe Rogan expressed concern over humanity potentially being brought to the brink of extinction by a supervolcano.

Ad

Keep up with all the latest developments in the combat sports world with Sportskeeda's MMA News roundup.

Daniel Cormier advises Belal Muhammad and Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 315

Daniel Cormier recently shared his thoughts on the Belal Muhammad vs. Jack Della Maddalena fight and detailed the game plan both fighters should follow. 'DC' asserted that Muhammad needs to put on the same performance as he did against Leon Edwards at UFC 304 and keep piling on the pressure on his opponent.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Cormier outlined Muhammad's path to victory and said:

"If Belal Muhammad is going to be successful in his first title defense, he has to look and fight in the same way that he fought Leon Edwards. He's got to have a lot of pressure, he's got to secure takedowns and he has got to keep Jack guessing... So Belal Muhammad has to be that full mixed martial artist and the pressure has got to be very present. From the start of the fight, he's gotta mix the takedowns, and use those takedowns to keep Jack off pace."

Ad

Cormier then outlined how Della Maddalena could beat Muhammad and win the UFC welterweight title. Firmly stating that the Australian shouldn't get too "excited" in the cage, 'DC' continued:

"For Della Maddalena, he's got to defend takedowns... He has got to stay upright, he's got to move on the outside, and he's got to pick at Belal Muhammad. He can't get excited. Excitement in this fight for Della Maddalena will lead to problems. He's got to make sure he fights at his pace, his range, and really control the tempo of this fight."

Ad

Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (8:40):

Ad

Joe Rogan worried about "supervolcano" potentially destroying the world

Joe Rogan recently spoke to world-renowned chef Jose Andres about how humanity could be brought to its knees by a sudden volcano. Referring to a supervolcano, which could erupt from a geological hotspot such as Yellowstone National Park, Rogan detailed the fallout from one such eruption and how it would affect all of mankind.

Ad

In an episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast (JRE #2315), the UFC commentator expressed his concerns and said:

"Well, I think we have a real hard time imagining things going badly when things aren't going badly... I want more stuff, I want more this, I want more of that, I want to get better, I want to make more money, I want to be more famous, I want to be more popular, whatever it is... But all it takes is one supervolcano. All these things that you're saying, these are all possible."

Ad

He continued:

"War, famine, disease, pestilence, all that stuff's possible. But you know what else? One supervolcano. Yellowstone. Yellowstone blows every 600,000 to 800,000 years, and it's a continent killer. If it goes, the whole world's f**ked."

Catch Joe Rogan's comments below (1:30:00):

Ad

Veteran journalist Ariel Helwani backs Bo Nickal after Reinier de Ridder loss at UFC Des Moines

Ariel Helwani has sympathy for Bo Nickal after Reinier de Ridder took away his undefeated status at UFC Des Moines. Nickal notably lost the middleweight clash via second-round knockout.

The decorated American collegiate wrestler faced a lot of heat from fans in the aftermath, who expected more from him. Touted as a potential future UFC champion, many expected Nickal's wrestling to overwhelm de Ridder. However, the American failed to push the Dutchman's limits and faced a lot of flak from angry fans on social media.

Ad

In an episode of the Ariel Helwani show, the veteran journalist shared some kind words for Nickal and said:

"Reinier de Ridder showed there are levels on Saturday, but can we miss the 'fraud check' claims. To me, 'fraud check' is, you are not worthy of the attention that you receive. Bo Nickal was worthy and is worthy."

Helwani continued:

Ad

"But now we're gonna find out. We're gonna find out who Bo is and what he's made of. Maybe this is the breaking point, but I have a sneaking suspicion that he will bounce back."

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Zende. Nishant brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to his MMA reporting for Sportskeeda. During his 1.5 years with the organization and previous work, Nishant has established himself as a prolific writer in the MMA community. With a Bachelor's degree in Media and Journalism and a Master's degree in International Relations, Nishant's educational background enhances his analytical and reporting skills.



Nishant admires UFC legend Georges St-Pierre for his dominance and exemplary conduct inside and outside the cage. The monumental UFC 229 event, headlined by a grudge match between Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor, captivated Nishant and solidified his passion for MMA.



Nishant focuses on delivering high-quality content by giving attention to detail, and rigorous fact-checking via multiple layers. His dedication is evident in his achievement of publishing over 1.7K articles and accumulating 4.4 million reads in less than two years.



Nishant feels that it is only a matter of time that MMA takes over Boxing as the no.1 combat sport. Beyond MMA, his interests include philosophy, music exploration, and wildlife photography. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.