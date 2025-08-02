UFC icon defends Ilia Topuria from criticism, Sean O'Malley content about losing belt, Max Holloway sidelined for rest of 2025: MMA News Roundup

UFC icon Daniel Cormier recently defended Ilia Topuria against criticism from Michael Bisping. Elsewhere, Sean O'Malley explained the positive side of not being champion, while Max Holloway revealed the reason why fans won't see him fight again in 2025.Catch up on all the latest news in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.Daniel Cormier slams Michael Bisping for his criticism of Ilia TopuriaDaniel Cormier recently expressed his dismay at Michael Bisping calling out Ilia Topuria for seemingly dismissing a title fight against Arman Tsarukyan. The former two-division champ pointed out that Bisping indulged in similar behavior during his reign as champion.In a video posted on YouTube, Cormier weighed in on Bisping slamming Topuria's apparent reluctance to face Tsarukyan and said:&quot;Mike, you were on the championship side. You know, when you were getting ready to fight Dan Henderson, you wanted some get-back on him, so you fought him. But if there was a bigger fight for you, Georges St-Pierre, for that matter, you took it, even though Yoel Romero, at the time, Mike, was probably the more justified No. 1 contender. The bigger fight was GSP, and you took it. I get the frustration, but think about the champion's side, too.&quot; He continued:&quot;At the end of the day, I agree with y'all. It should be Arman vs. Ilia, and I don't think there's any question about that. But I think the problem with it is that lasting memory of him and Paddy Pimblett inside the octagon after [he knocked out Charles Oliveira at UFC 317]. It's going to be hard to erase, man.&quot;Catch Daniel Cormier's comments below (7:58):Sean O'Malley explains being happy about not being UFC champion anymoreSean O'Malley recently explained why not being a UFC champion isn't as bad as it's made out to be. The Montana native pointed out that he gets to fight in three-round bouts and has an extra pound allowance during weigh-ins.In an episode of The Overdogs podcast, O'Malley outlined the positives of not being an active champion and said:&quot;Oh yeah, to 136 [pounds] now though baby. Yes, sir, no more champ bull s**t. We got those three round bangers.&quot;Max Holloway to be sidelined for the rest of 2025 due injuryDon't expect to see Max Holloway in the UFC octagon again this year. The Hawaiian native recently revealed that he suffered a hand injury during his last fight against Dustin Poirier and will spend the rest of the year recovering.In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, Holloway revealed that his right hand took a hit during the UFC 318 main event bout and said:&quot;He [Poirier] lived up to his nickname 'The Diamond'. Talking about him being strong like a diamond, I mean, my right hand still hurts. Big a** head, you know what I mean... I see a lot of people talking about who is next. There are a lot of fun fights, as I said, for me at [1]55... but if you have hopes of me fighting before the end of the year, probably not going to happen. I see a specialist sometime this week, and I already met with the doctor and now I have to meet a specialist, but things are not looking too up of me fighting one more time this year.&quot;