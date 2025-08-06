UFC icon lauds Max Holloway for Ilia Topuria callout, Belal Muhammad questions Din Thomas' take, Jake Paul hires Elon Musk's lawyer: MMA News Roundup

UFC veteran Chael Sonnen recently lauded Max Holloway for targeting an Ilia Topuria rematch despite his knockout loss in their previous encounter. Elsewhere, Belal Muhammad disputed Din Thomas' opinion on Khamzat Chimaev potentially winning UFC gold. Also, Jake Paul reportedly hired a lawyer to take legal action against those accusing him of fixing his fights.Catch up on all the latest developments in combat sports with Sportskeeda's MMA News Roundup.Chael Sonnen on Max Holloway calling for Ilia Topuria rematchChael Sonnen recently shared his thoughts on Max Holloway calling for a rematch against Ilia Topuria. After Holloway's last win over Dustin Poirier at UFC 318 last month, he called for a title rematch against Topuria, who defeated the Hawaiian via brutal knockout at UFC 308 last October.In an episode of the Good Guy/ Bad Guy show, Sonnen expressed how happy he was about Holloway's callout and said:&quot;I'm so proud of Max Holloway for doing this. I got to tell you that the game that he is playing through the media, we would have laughed, and I believe partner, we actually did.... And all of a sudden, Max versus Ilia is not that far away. What an incredible claim by Max, 'You did it once, but you have to do it twice.' I mean, that's how things become real.&quot;Catch Chael Sonnen's comments below (10:50):Belal Muhammad reacts to Din Thomas' take on Khamzat Chimaev potentially winning UFC goldEarlier this month, analyst Din Thomas claimed that Khamzat Chimaev potentially becoming UFC champion by defeating Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 would spell trouble for the promotion. He claimed that 'Borz' wasn't dependable enough to be an active titleholder, and that could be a headache for the brass.Belal Muhammad disagrees. In a recent video posted on YouTube, the former welterweight champion explained why Chimaev would be a great champion and said:&quot;I don't know what the fudge Din Thomas is talking about, but I think he's way off on this one. I think it'll be one of the biggest things for the UFC if Chimaev wins the belt. I think he'll probably be one of the biggest stars, superstars, the UFC has. He's already a star. He already has that invincible aura about him. I think it's only going to get bigger, especially if he goes out there and dominates Dricus, who's on a hot streak, and I think he can.&quot; [H/t: MMA Junkie]Watch the full video below:Jake Paul hires legal muscle to fight false accusations of fight fixingJake Paul has reportedly hired high-profile lawyer Alex Spiro to represent him and help him go after critics who accuse him of fixing his fights. Spiro is a well-known figure in the legal world and has represented high-powered clients like Elon Musk and Jay-Z in the past.In a statement made to Fox News, Spiro confirmed the news and wrote:&quot;I’ve been retained by Mr. Paul to pursue legal redress for the damages he has suffered. If someone uses their public soapbox to harm him and the sport with lies, there will be consequences.&quot;