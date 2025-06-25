UFC icon questions Jon Jones retiring from MMA, Tom Aspinall heaps praise Ilia Topuria, Michael Chandler shares return timeline: MMA News Roundup

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson recently questioned Jon Jones' decision to retire without fighting Tom Aspinall. Elsewhere, Aspinall heaped high praise on Ilia Topuria as "the future" of mixed martial arts, while Michael Chandler dropped an update on his potential return timeline.

UFC legend Demetrious Johnson shares honest thoughts on Jon Jones calling it a career

Demetrious Johnson recently shared his thoughts on Jon Jones retiring without fighting Tom Aspinall in a title unification bout. After much speculation over the past several months, Dana White finally announced that Jones had retired and Aspinall has been promoted to undisputed heavyweight champion.

Reacting to the news in a YouTube video, Johnson voiced his concerns over how Jones' legacy would be viewed and said:

''I think Jon Jones, after he beat Stipe Miocic, I think he was totally down to fight Tom Aspinall, and I think Jon Jones asked for $30 million thinking the UFC was not going to give that to him... we'll never hear from Jones' mouth on why he didn't want to take the Tom fight... if Jones was like, 'Dude I was not going to fight Tom Aspinall, he's young, he's athletic, he's dangerous, I don't want to risk my legacy.' Perfect.''

He continued:

"That's all I needed to hear. He doesn't have to fight Tom Aspinall... But the fact that he retires, and there's this cloud over his head where if you ask the casuals, the people who don't follow the sport, they're not going to know about the stripped belts, the loss to Matt Hamill."

Check out Demetrious Johnson's comments below (1:22:00):

Tom Aspinall lauds Ilia Topuria as "the future of MMA" ahead of his UFC 317 title fight

Tom Aspinall recently heaped some high praise on Ilia Topuria. The newly crowned UFC heavyweight champion believes 'El Matador' is the future of the sport thanks to his impressive fighting abilities.

In a recent appearence in a segment of TNT Sports (via @ChampRDS on X), Aspinall broke down Topuria's techniques and said:

"He’s [Ilia Topuria] got devastating power. Great grappling as well, links everything together so well. Great for the sport – obviously, Georgian slash Spanish guy, so he’s mixing up nationalities. For me, he’s the future of MMA. He’s the next step.”

Michael Chandler shares potential return timeline months after UFC 314 loss

Michael Chandler isn't looking to get back in the octagon anytime soon. The former Bellator lightweight champion recently shared an update on his UFC return and made it clear that he's not looking to compete until the year-end.

In a recent interview at the Fanatics Fest in New York City, Chandler dropped an update on when he could fight again and said:

"I'm enjoying the summer right now. Nothing is scheduled. No names on the table, no dates on the table. I told them, don't call me till at least the fall, and obviously, we are in contact for some other business and promotional stuff. As far as actually stepping back in the octagon [is concerned,] probably not until the end of the year, if not next year."

He continued:

"Luckily, I feel great. I took a little bit of time off, spending some time with the family. Just had a new daughter ten weeks ago. Spend some time with them, adjust to the new family dynamic that we have five of us now, our new home in Tennessee, and just go radio silent for a little bit, and then emerge and have a blast."

Catch Michael Chandler's comments below (4:56):

