UFC: Israel Adesanya sets date and place for fight against Jon Jones

Israel Adesanya (H/T: MMA Mania)

Current, UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is currently set for his next title defense against Dominick Reyes within the next 24 hours, however, if there's one man whom 'Bones' has set his sights on, its reigning UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya.

Adesanya and Jones have been going back-and-forth against each other and the two men have seemingly agreed to square-off inside the Octagon in 2021. Speaking to the MMA Media at the recent UFC 248 Press Conference, 'The Last Stylebender' claimed that he doesn't need to fight Jones but is definitely willing to fight him.

Adesanya sets time and place for Jon Jones fight

Israel Adesanya is currently set for his next title defense against Yoel Romero in the main event of UFC 248, however, the reigning UFC Middleweight Champion certainly isn't backing down for the Jon Jones feud, as he was recently asked if he "needs to" fight the latter.

Adesanya responded by claiming that he wants to step into the Octagon against Jon Jones and is willing to do so in 2021 at the Raiders Stadium during the International Fight Week. (H/T: MMA Mania)

”Nope. I don’t need to, but I want to. I don’t need to but I want to, and Dana: tell Mark [Ratner?] to book the date. Raiders Stadium. 2021. International Fight Week. It goes down.”

When is UFC 248?

UFC 248 is scheduled to take place on the 8th of March, 2020 and will be headlined by Israel Adesanya and Yoel Romero for the UFC Middleweight Championship.