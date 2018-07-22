Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

UFC: James Vick puts 'human punching bag' Justin Gaethje on blast for padded record

Aditya Rangarajan
FEATURED WRITER
News
35   //    22 Jul 2018, 17:53 IST

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy v Medeiros
James Vick didn't mince his words in going after Justin Gaethje

What's the story?

UFC Lightweight James Vick, who is scheduled to headline UFC Fight Night 135 opposite Justin Gaethje, clearly doesn't think too highly of his next opponent.

Speaking to MMA Junkie, Vick put Gaethje on blast for his damage-absorbing fighting style and sounded confident that their fight won't go past the first two rounds.

In case you didn't know...

Number 9 ranked James Vick is coming off a four fight win streak and has won an incredibly impressive 9 out of his last 10 fights in the UFC. Justin Gaethje, on the other hand, is 1-2 in his 3 UFC fights - despite managing a combined total of four performance or fight of the night bonuses in that stretch.

However, while he does put on very entertaining fights, Gaethje does tend to absorb an insane amount of damage - an aspect of his game that has landed him in trouble in his previous two fights against Eddie Alvarez and Justin Poirier.

The heart of the matter

James Vick doesn't think that Gaethje's style will hold up against him for long, labelling him a 'human punching bag' who's only built his reputation off fighting non-UFC level competition all his career.

“He’s a frickin’ human punching bag who’s padded his record against B-level competition outside of this organization, and then he comes into the UFC and gets his ass whooped
This fight ain’t going 25 minutes, guys.
He’s just going to come in and take his beating. This fight probably isn’t going to last two rounds.

Vick and Gaethje have also gone back and forth on social media over the past few days. It's quite clear that they don't like each other - this despite Vick admitting that he would love to see Gaethje throw down if he was just a fan.

What's next?

The fight headlines the UFC Fight Night 135 card in Lincoln, Nebraska on August 25th. Some of the other fights on the card include Mickey Gall vs George Sullivan and Michael Johnson vs Andre Fili.

Topics you might be interested in:
James Vick
Aditya Rangarajan
FEATURED WRITER
MMA. Pro wrestling. Football. Can be reached at aditya.ranga1990@gmail.com
MMA News: Dustin Poirier, Justin Gaethje, Carlos Condit,...
RELATED STORY
The best and worst from UFC on Fox 29
RELATED STORY
5 surprising UFC title challengers
RELATED STORY
UFC-Bellator Crossover: Top 5 fights to be made.
RELATED STORY
3 Big names to look on Dana White's Tuesday Night Contenders
RELATED STORY
5 UFC fighters who would beat Brock Lesnar
RELATED STORY
10 UFC fighters with the most Instagram followers
RELATED STORY
5 Greatest jobbers in UFC history
RELATED STORY
10 Hilarious UFC videogame match ups we wish were real
RELATED STORY
UFC 223: 5 Crazy Predictions
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us