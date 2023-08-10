UFC legend Randy Couture discloses why he's happy to get behind Jake Paul despite the latter's lack of MMA background 

Jake Paul has made no secret of his intentions to help MMA fighters get better pay and benefits. 'The Problem Child' has vociferously spoken against the UFC and its president Dana White for underpaying their fighters and denying them critical benefits like healthcare and pensions.

-Guarantee UFC fighters 50 percent of the UFC's annual revenues

-Increase fighter pay to $50K per fight; minimum is currently $12K

-Provide long-term health care to fighters Jake Paul has offered to retire from boxing and fight Jorge Masvidal in the UFC if Dana White agrees to:-Guarantee UFC fighters 50 percent of the UFC's annual revenues-Increase fighter pay to $50K per fight; minimum is currently $12K-Provide long-term health care to fighters pic.twitter.com/ajUKUU7UGG

Paul's recent transition from a YouTuber to a boxer has been as polarizing as expected. Notorious for selectively picking fights against former UFC stars, he has built an impressive resume as a pugilist. He has recorded wins against MMA greats like Anderson Silva, Nate Diaz, Tyron Woodley, and Ben Askren.

Despite his polarizing nature, many have praised Jake Paul for using his platforms to speak in favor of higher fighter pay. UFC legend Randy Couture is the latest combat sports personality to credit Paul for his efforts.

In an interview with MMA Junkie Radio, Couture claimed he's happy to back Jake Paul despite the latter's lack of MMA experience. He stated:

"If it takes a guy like Paul to shine a light on the disparaging difference in our sports, and the issue in our sport, then I’ll get behind that guy all day long. He’s stepped in there, he’s done the work, he’s talented, he’s got a great platform, and he’s helping all of us as MMA fighters by shining a light on that and by poking Dana White in the chest the way he does."

Jake Paul laughs off Nate Diaz's punching power

Jake Paul is seemingly confused about how Nate Diaz managed to wobble his opponents in the octagon with his striking.

'The Problem Child' recently defeated the former UFC star in a boxing match at the American Airlines Center in Dallas last weekend. After going ten rounds against the Stockton slugger, Paul emerged victorious via unanimous decision.

It's no secret that Jake Paul wants to fight Conor McGregor at some point and has fired shots at the Irishman several times. Piling on his trash-talking, Paul recently questioned Conor McGregor's fighting skills while laughing off Nate Diaz's punching power. During an appearance on the IMPAULSIVE podcast, he said:

"Guy’s [McGregor] lost it, he’s lost it. I don’t think he is a good fighter. After I seen what Nate Diaz did to him, hurting him. How did Nate Diaz hurt anybody with his punches in his whole entire career?... I could have stood there with my chin out and let Nate Diaz punch me as hard as he wanted to and the s**t didn’t hurt at all.

