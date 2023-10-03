UFC legend's priceless one-word reaction to Jake Paul's Canelo Alvarez callout

Chael Sonnen has given a priceless one-word reaction to Jake Paul's callout of Canelo Alvarez.

'The Problem Child' has made quite the name for himself in the world of boxing ever since making his pro-boxing debut in 2020. Since then, he has gone on to attain a record of 7-1. In the process, Paul has gone up against some legends from the world of MMA, like Tyron Woodley, Anderson Silva, and Nate Diaz.

However, Jake Paul has big ambitions and wants to take on undisputed super-middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez inside the squared circle. Having spoken of wanting to fight the Mexican on numerous occasions in the past, 'The Problem Child' recently took to Twitter following Alvarez's win over Jermell Charlo and said:

"Logan fought Floyd and I will fight Canelo and show the world why I’m the greatest sports story ever. See you soon Saul."

Reacting to Jake Paul's callout of Canelo Alvarez, UFC legend Chael Sonnen had a one-word reaction. He said:

"Outstanding"

Take a look at Chael Sonnen's tweet below:

Jake Paul claims Nate Diaz refused $10 million offer for an MMA fight

'The Problem Child' took on Nate Diaz inside the squared circle back in August this year. While he managed to win the fight via unanimous decision, Paul extended a challenge for an MMA bout as well.

However, an MMA fight between Nate Diaz and Jake Paul seems far from happening. Despite presenting Diaz with a lucrative $10 million offer, the former UFC superstar seems to have declined the opportunity, according to 'The Problem Child' who had this to say:

"We're at the drawing board right now. Nate Diaz ducked the $10 million offer. So he's not the bada** that everyone said he was because I wanted to fight him in MMA. He accepted in the ring, and then behind the scenes, you know. We try to make it happen and push forward with it, and to no avail. I just, you know, dog-walked him in the boxing ring, made it look easy, and if I beat him in MMA, take his legendary status. So I don't know if he was like, okay, maybe the risk of this isn't good enough for the $10 million."

Catch Paul's comments in the clip below:

