UFC legends detail ramifications of Dustin Poirier's last fight, Jake Paul fires back at haters, MMA icon advises Tom Aspinall: MMA News Roundup

With Dustin Poirier's retirement fight right around the corner, two UFC icons recently shared their thoughts on the long-term implications of the Louisiana native potentially losing. Elsewhere, Jake Paul responded to those criticizing him for fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr., and Georges St-Pierre shares some words of wisdom for Tom Aspinall.

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen discuss Dustin Poirier's retirement fight against Max Holloway

Daniel Cormier and Chael Sonnen recently broke down how Dustin Poirier's last fight against Max Holloway could decide how his career is looked back upon.

After a long and illustrious career in mixed martial arts, 'The Diamond' is set to hang up his gloves and call it a career. He will face Holloway in a BMF title fight in his home state of Louisiana at UFC 318 in July in his last outing in the promotion.

In an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy show, Sonnen told Cormier about the possible ramifications of Poirier potentially losing and how that would affect his legacy. He said:

"It's whatever people see last. I know [Israel] Adesanya and [Alex] Pereira for example, if they think everybody is keeping track, no, they're not. It's whatever they saw last, it's whoever whipped the other one's ass last. If I put myself in that situation, if I had to take a guy on five times, I'll let him have the first four, if I can have the last one. The last one's the one that matters."

Cormier agreed and added:

"Absolutely. I think, yes. I think [Dustin Poirier] needs to win the last one, so that he truly takes ownership of the rivalry. Because, fighting in Georgia, is where they fought last time, for the interim title, that was so long ago."

Jake Paul goes scorched earth on critics of Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. fight

Jake Paul doesn't understand why he's facing criticism for fighting Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. and recently slammed fans for questioning him. In a fiery monologue, Paul brought up the recent Paddy Pimblett vs. Michael Chandler fight at UFC 314 and compared the former Bellator champ's age to Chavez Jr.'s.

In an X post via Most Valuable Promotion's official handle, Paul said:

"Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. is a former world champion. a cruiserweight world champion - The same weight as me, the same size as me and 20 years' more pro boxing experience than me. For you inbreds, let's get the excuses out of the way."

Paul continued:

"Last week Paddy Pimblett beat Michael Chandler and the whole world lost their mind, but not a single person mentioned Michael Chandler's age and that's still because he is still in his prime age. The same age as Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. If people did not have a problem with Paddy, then why do they have a problem with me? So when I beat him, don't even try to cry about his age."

Expand Tweet

Georges St-Pierre advises Tom Aspinall about chasing Jon Jones fight

Georges St-Pierre has some words of wisdom for Tom Aspinall as the Englishman continues his pursuit of a UFC heavyweight title fight against Jon Jones. The UFC legend urged Aspinall to shift his focus away from Jones and chase his next fight.

In an interview with Ariel Helwani, 'Rush' shared his take on the ongoing Aspinall-Jones situation and said:

"I think Tommy needs to focus on the next task... If he's only focusing on Jon Jones and if Jon Jones does not come back right away, he's not focusing on the right thing. He needs to focus on what is next, the next path, because the rest, it's a distraction."

He continued:

"In terms of legacy and accomplishment, Jon Jones is the best. And I understand Tom, from his point of view, that he's a proud fighter, he wants to beat the best, but now it all depends on what Jon wants to do... Tom should not focus on that because it's outside of his control, and he's waiting a lot. He's wasting a lot of energy."

