UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones issues apology for drunk driving mishap

UFC light heavyweight champion, Jon Jones finding himself in a legal soup is not even news anymore. After being arrested last week for driving under the influence and negligent use of firearms, Jones has issued an official apology for the incident.

The statement was released by Jones' representative Denise White after reaching a plea agreement with prosecutors which says that the 32-year-old will serve four days of house arrest, one year of probation and abide by a few other conditions to avoid jail time. In his statement, Jones thanked his family, friends and fans for their unwavering support during this tumultuous period and said that he is disappointed to have let people down, promising to address his “unhealthy relationship” with alcohol. (h/t MMA Fighting)

“I want to express how truly disappointed I am that I have become the source of a negative headline again, especially during these trying times. I am disappointed for letting down the people I care about the most, my family, friends and my fans. I accept full responsibility for my actions and I know that I have some personal work to do to which involves the unhealthy relationship I have with alcohol."

Jones said that he won't allow this incident to hinder the amount of time and energy he dedicated to improving the community at a time when the society needs it the most, and promised to carry himself responsibly henceforth.

"I have dedicated so much time and energy to improve my community, and I will not allow this personal setback to hinder my work within the community when we need it most. I truly appreciate the support I have received from the community of Albuquerque and all my fans around the world. I very much look forward to putting this behind me. Thanks you all for your continued love and support and please take care of yourselves.”

Jones' plea agreement needs to be signed off by a judge in order for it to come into force, ensuring that the reigning champion doesn't face jail time. Jones was supposed to step inside the Octagon later this year to defend his title against top contender Jan Blachowicz or the man who game him probably the biggest challenge of his life inside the cage - Dominick Reyes. However, with the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic and this incident, Jones' return date remains up in the air for now.