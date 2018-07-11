UFC/MMA News Roundup (7/10/2018): McGregor gets a lifelike sculpture, Nick Diaz in further trouble with the authorities

Michael Chiesa says that his lawsuit against Conor McGregor for the infamous dolly attack at UFC 223 is under process. Chiesa was rendered medically unfit to compete at the event as he suffered multiple lacerations to the face after McGregor shattered a bus window with a dolly in an attempt to get at Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Derrick Lewis, who earned a unanimous decision victory over Francis Ngannou at UFC 226, detailed that he will go to Germany for stem cell therapy in an attempt to find a solution to his long-standing back problems. The much-hyped fight between Lewis and Ngannou turned out to be a dud as both men appeared extremely gun shy and wary of the other's power. The fight recorded the second lowest strikes thrown in a 3 rounder in UFC history.

UFC Middleweight Israel 'The Stylebender' Adesanya was on Joe Rogan's podcast for a light-hearted chat about all things MMA, his approach to fighting and sparring with Rumble Johnson, among other things. Adesanya outclassed Brad Tavares by lopsided unanimous decision at the TUF 27 Finale event in his best UFC performance to date.

Part of the cast for season 28 of The Ultimate Fighter has been revealed by the WMMA Rankings website. Thus far, 8 women Featherweights have been confirmed for the show. The men Heavyweights haven't been confirmed as yet. The names that have been thrown up are Larissa Pacheco (11-2-0), Pannie ‘Banzai’ Kianzad (10-3-0), Katharina Lehner (7-1-0), Marciea ‘Black Widow’ Allen (7-2-0), Leah ‘Nidas’ Letson (4-1-0), Julija Stoliarenko (4-2-2), Macy Chiasson (2-0-0) and Bea ‘Bad News Barbie’ Malecki (0-0-0)

A Lithuanian sculptor Edgar Askelovic has created a 200-pound sculpture of Conor McGregor that he calls 'Atlas'. Furthermore, he refers to McGregor as his 'soulmate'. Guess artists and weird just go hand in hand.

@thenotoriousmma 🤓👍 A post shared by ASPENCROW (@aspencrow) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:31am PDT

Nick Diaz's domestic violence case just took a turn for the worse as two new charges have been added to the mix; felony count of battery of domestic violence by strangulation and felony count of battery of domestic violence resulting in substantial bodily harm. Diaz now has to contend with three counts of felony and one count of misdemeanor. He reportedly attacked his 'on-again, off-again' girlfriend in Las Vegas on May 24th, when she confronted him about cheating on her. The case hearing has been postponed till July 31st.