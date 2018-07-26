UFC/MMA Roundup (7/25/2018): Conor McGregor vs Georges St-Pierre at 165?

Aditya Rangarajan FOLLOW FEATURED WRITER News 210 // 26 Jul 2018, 11:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Enter caption

UFC fighter Olivier Aubin Mercier wants the UFC to match Conor McGregor and Georges St-Pierre up and let them fight for the 165 pound title, to determine the very first Champ Champ Champ in the promotion's history. MMA journalist John Morgan agrees.

Sign me up. First C3 in UFC history. Let Woodley and Till fight for first 175 belt. No weight issue. Covington only stripped at 170 because division doesn’t exist anymore. Alvarez-Poirier winner gets Khabib.



Fantasyland stuff, but do it!!! Solves more problems than it creates. https://t.co/SBwXK8HHYh — John Morgan (@MMAjunkieJohn) July 26, 2018

Dustin Poirier is looking to auction off the fight gear he will have on at UFC Calgary this weekend when he rematches Eddie Alvarez and raise money for 'The Good Fight Foundation', an initiative that he started in April this year for giving back to the community.

He will look to raise enough money to provide 500 backpacks for school goers, filled with the essential equipment needed for education.

Jeremy Stephens is bullish about his chances of a Featherweight Title shot if he gets by former divisional kingpin Jose Aldo at UFC Calgary. He also mentioned that had the late notice bout between him and Brian Ortega materialized at UFC 226, it would have been the undefeated Ortega's best chance at beating him.

Edson Barboza, who trains under Mark Henry with the likes of Eddie Alvarez and Frankie Edgar, has moved to Florida and joined the American Top Team. He also mentioned that he is looking to get back in the Octagon in late October or November of this year.

Derek Brunson wants to fight Israel Adesanya at UFC 230. ESPN's Ariel Helwani tweeted out that the UFC is interested in making the match up too. No word yet from the Stylebender's camp.

Chael Sonnen claims that Anthony Smith is the new hot Light Heavyweight prospect to look out for after his marquee knockout win over Shogun this past weekend.

Alexander Gustafsson details his 'freak injury' that prevented him from fighting at UFC 227 and mentioned that it 'came out of nowhere'. He also said that he would be healed up in a couple of weeks and ready to fight again.

Send us news and tips at Fightclub@sportskeeda.com