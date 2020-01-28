UFC: Montel Jackson doesn't care about a finish, he just wants to win

Montel Jackson (right) (Image courtesy - ufc.com)

Montel Jackson dominated opponent Felipe Colares en-route to a landslide unanimous decision victory last Saturday on the preliminary card at UFC on ESPN+ 24 in Raleigh, N.C. With the win, Jackson improved his record to 9-1 in his professional MMA career and 3-1 inside the Octagon.

In a post fight interaction with MMA Junkie, the fighter spoke about the key moments of the fight, his plans on improving his game and his next dance partner inside the Octagon.

Jackson said that during the bout he didn't want to exert himself too much trying to finish his opponent and stayed focused on winning the fight instead

“I knew I didn’t want to blow everything to try and finish him, so I’m happy with the result. None of the submissions he had were that close. I just used those moments to try and rest, take him to my corner and get ready for another burst of punches.”

In terms of his performance, Jackson feels that there is still room for improvement and he will work on the gaps in his game.

“I’ve got a little bit more to do, but I think I’m starting to establish myself and become a little more recognizable in the division. I knew he was going to be tough to put away. I just had some small adjustments I should have made to get him out of there. I just need to keep grinding, do what I do best and improve where I can. I’m looking to get a lot done this year so watch out.”