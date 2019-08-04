UFC Newark News: Clay Guida brutally finished by Jim Miller in upset win

Anirban FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 24 // 04 Aug 2019, 02:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Jim Miller

What's the story?

Jim Miller is known for being one of the more consistent fighters in the UFC. He was set to face Clay Guida at UFC Newark and was able to take an impression on the card like no one else.

Miller was able to leave the crowd in utter shock as he did the unthinkable and defeated Clay Guida in the very first round.

In case you didn't know...

Jim Miller is known for having fought in the most bouts in the UFC. He has fought in 33 fights, more than any other fighter in the UFC, beating out 'Cowboy' Donald Cerrone by one fight. He has the most fights in the UFC Lightweight Division with 32 fights. There has been a lot of conversation surrounding him, given that many feel that his career is coming to an end.

Entering this fight, he had a mission in mind as he wanted to revive his career once more. Facing someone like Clay Guida, a win was guaranteed to do that for him.

Guida is no spring chicken either. He was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame earlier this year as part of the class of 2019, into the Fight Wing. He was brought into the Hall of Fame for his fight at The Ultimate Fighter: The United States vs United Kingdom Finale against Diego Sanchez.

The heart of the matter

The UFC on ESPN 5 co-main event saw Jim Miller face Clay Guida. The two fighters faced each other down in front of the Newark crowd. Jim Miller took a hard strike to the face, but as he was backing up, he was ready.

He struck Guida with a sharp left and followed that up by locking in the Guillotine Choke. The result was catastrophic. Guida could not move, and after a brief struggle, he tapped out.

Jim Miller was able to pick up the win in 58 seconds. Miller is now tied for most wins in UFC history at 20.

Resume for @JimMiller_155:



Tied for most finishes in UFC lightweight history - 12



T-3 for most wins in UFC history - 20



T-3 for most submissions in UFC history - 9 pic.twitter.com/BdYybUw5o9 — UFC (@ufc) August 3, 2019

Advertisement

What's next?

Jim Miller has been able to establish himself as still being a threat and his career is revived. He may soon be contending at the top of the Lightweight Division.