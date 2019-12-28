UFC News: A second Mickey Gall fight gets cancelled in less than a month

Mickey Gall

Mickey Gall is going through a somewhat uncertain time, as yet another fight of his gets canceled.

According to an official announcement as reported by MMA Fighting, the Mickey Gall vs. Alex Oliveira fight has been called off from the card of UFC Norfolk. No reasons have been cited yet by the promotion, and it will not be replaced either.

No fight for Mickey Gall

Earlier this month, another fight slipped away from Gall at UFC on ESPN 7. He was set to go up against former interim Champ Carlos Condit on December 7 at Capital One Arena in Washinton D.C.

But that fight fell through as Condit pulled out owing to an issue of a detached retina, and UFC could not find a replacement for him in time to take it up with Gall.

Gall did not have to wait long to get another booking and appear in the Octagon, as he was set up against Alex Oliveira at UFC Norfolk on February 29. But it seems like he will not be getting a third fight this year, as the Welterweight bout was canceled in less than two weeks after its announcement.

Gall had an average run in the Octagon in 2019, beating Salim Touahri via unanimous decision and dropping a TKO to Diego Sanchez before facing two back to back canceled fights.

The UFC Fight Night 169 event on February 29 at Chartway Arena in Norfolk, Virginia will be headlined by Joseph Benavidez and Deiveson Figueiredo fighting for a vacant UFC flyweight title.