UFC News: Abdul Razak Alhassan picks up a huge win to kick-off UFC 228

Abdul Razzak Alhassan

What's the story?

At UFC 228, Abdul Razak Alhassan came out victorious in his Welterweight bout against Niko Price at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

In case you didn't know...

Abdul Razak Alhassan made his UFC debut at Fight Night: Mousasi vs Hall 2 against Irish fighter Charlie Ward on November of 2016. Alhassan went on to win his debut fight via Knockout within the first 53 seconds of the very first round.

Alhassan then faced-off against Omari Akhmedov in 2017 and lost the via split decision, before eventually getting two back-to-back wins over Sabah Homasi, first at UFC 218, followed by a rematch at UFC 220.

The heart of the matter

Abdul Razzak Alhassan kicked-off the UFC 228 pay-per-view on Saturday night in Dallas in a pretty impressive manner when he scored his third consecutive first round-KO victory. On this occasion, Alhassan quickly knocked out fellow up and coming fighter Niko Price and all it took was 43 seconds of the very first round.

An initial left hook is what put Price out cold and despite Price trying to fight back, the American fighter fell trap to a fury of punches as Alhassan knocked out his opponent in a pretty brutal fashion.

You can watch the clip of Alhassan's brutal KO win over Niko Price below:

Abdul Razak Alhassan (10-1) ends it in customarily quick fashion, shutting down Niko Price in just 43 seconds! The Ghanaian judoka has finished each of his wins by first-round knockout, six in under a minute. #UFC228 pic.twitter.com/Sv4BIdYZLD — Tanuki Usman (@Hamderlei) September 9, 2018

What's next?

With this win, Alhassan now stands at an overall record of 10-1 and at a record of 4-1 in the UFC. Also, this win definitely does guarantee a pretty positive reaction from UFC President Dana White, who now might look forward to booking Alhassan pretty soon inside the UFC Octagon yet again.

On the other hand, it'll also be very interesting to note who turns out to be Alhassan's next UFC opponent, as the Ghanaian Judoka has now finished each of his opponents by first round KO.