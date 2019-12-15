UFC News: After knocking out Mike Perry, Geoff Neal to fight this Welterweight next

Anurag Mitra FOLLOW ANALYST News 15 Dec 2019, 10:15 IST SHARE

Geoff Neal v Mike Perry

UFC Welterweight Geoff Neal lit up the crowd inside the the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada as he quite literally mopped the floor with his opponent 'Platinum' Mike Perry, landing a spectacular KO on the latter inside two minutes of the first round of their 'preliminary card' fight at UFC 245.

After the fight against Perry, Neal's record shows that he has five straight wins on the trot under his belt and he has finished four of those fights. There will be a ten-fold rise in Neal's popularity thanks to the vicious KO. Along with his popularity, the level of opponents who Neal goes up against inside the Octagon will also increase as Neal is now all set to step up to the big leagues in his quest to become the UFC welterweight champion.

ESPN's Brett Okamoto announced via Twitter that although Neal himself isn't sure who he is going to fight next, his coach Sayif Saud has a name for the fighter's next appearance.

"Just spoke to Geoff Neal. He didn't have a name in mind for his next opponent. His coach, Sayif Saud, did. Saud wants to see Neal fight Santiago Ponzinibbio next."

Just spoke to Geoff Neal. He didn't have a name in mind for his next opponent. His coach, Sayif Saud, did. Saud wants to see Neal fight Santiago Ponzinibbio next. — Brett Okamoto (@bokamotoESPN) December 15, 2019

Watch Neal's KO of Perry below.

Geoff Neal adds to his highlight reel with a spectacular TKO of the notoriously tough Mike Perry. #UFC245 (via @espnmma) pic.twitter.com/JWJONN7EVH — Bloody Elbow (@BloodyElbow) December 15, 2019