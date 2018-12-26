UFC News: Al Iaquinta says Conor McGregor isn't deserving of a title shot

Al Iaquinta

What's the story?

Conor McGregor has been seemingly looking forward to a rematch against current Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov, following the Irishman's initial loss at UFC 229.

However, as per Lightweight contender Al Iaquinta, McGregor isn't deserving of another title shot and never has been.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC Lightweight Title against Conor McGregor in a highly awaited but more of a one-sided fight.

Nurmagomedov defeated McGregor in the fourth round of their fight thanks to a nasty neck-crank submission.

The heart of the matter

While speaking with TMZ Sports, Al Iaquinta, who recently broke into the Top 5 standings in the UFC Lightweight Division following his win over Kevin Lee, stated that he doesn't feel McGregor should get another shot at the UFC Lightweight Title unless it's just a "money thing". (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“I don’t see him ever getting that title shot again, unless it’s just a money thing.“It’s a shame that he might get fights just because of the purse that he brings. Because he’s totally non-deserving of anything near a title shot. I don’t think he ever was.”

Additionally, Iaquinta noted that McGregor's next potential opponent should be non-other than 'Raging Al' himself.

“Conor, he was talking about an immediate rematch, but I think he’s gotta fight somebody. And who else would he fight besides me? We have a common opponent in Khabib. I went to distance on a day’s notice. He had all the time in the world to prepare and he tapped out?”

What's next?

As of right now, Conor McGregor's future in the UFC is still uncertain and his next fight or opponent inside the Octagon is yet to be confirmed.

As far as Iaquinta is confirmed, it'll also be interesting to see who UFC picks out next for Iaquinta.

