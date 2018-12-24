UFC News: Al Iaquinta slams Conor McGregor; says the Irishman is a 'washed up bum'

'Raging Al' Iaquinta

What's the story?

Number four ranked UFC lightweight contender, Al Iaquinta, recently spoke to TMZ Sports in an interview, just a few weeks on from his UFC on FOX 31 main event fight against 'The Motown Phenom,' Kevin Lee.

Iaquinta slammed Conor McGregor during his appearance on TMZ and went on to virtually challenge every competitor resting above him in the division.

In case you didn't know...

Al Iaquinta is an American professional mixed martial artist, currently representing the UFC's lightweight division. A professional since the year 2012, Iaquinta made his debut with the UFC on August 31st, 2013, against Ryan Couture at UFC 164 - a fight that he won via unanimous decision at the end of three rounds.

He has since tasted defeat only on two occasions, once against Mitch Clarke at UFC 173, and the second time against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 223.

His most recent fight came against 'The Motown Phenom,' Kevin Lee, who he beat via unanimous decision after a full five-round main event contest.

Following his win against Lee, 'Raging Al' was quick to call out the rest of the division sitting above him during the post-match interview with commentator, Jon Anik. Iaquinta also went on to demand from the UFC a rematch against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who he fought against as a replacement for Max Holloway, on just a single day's notice.

The heart of the matter

In a recent interview with tabloid news website, TMZ Sports, Iaquinta expressed his willingness to fight 'The Notorious,' Conor McGregor, who recently lost to Khabib Nurmagomedov during their infamous main event championship fight at UFC 229.

Moments after his victory over Lee, Iaquinta showed no hesitation in calling out the Irishman, saying,

"With the right preparation and the right fight, I can beat anyone in the lightweight division.

"If Conor thinks he is getting a rematch before me, I think that's some nonsense. I'm the guy he has to get through if he wants a rematch. I'm the guy.

"No immediate rematch for him. He tapped out. I took it like a man on a week's notice. He had all the time in the world to prepare and he wanted a way out. I'm the f***ing guy in this division."

Iaquinta further went to the extent of admitting that he is not in this for the money, and would lay a beating on McGregor, even if they bumped into each other in an alley.

What's next?

Following his loss at UFC 229, McGregor may not land an immediate rematch with the Dagestani, but a fight with 'Raging Al' could seriously be on the cards.

Do you think Al Iaquinta's victory over Lee was a performance worthy of a shot against arguably the best striker in the lightweight division? Leave your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

