UFC News: Alexander Gustaffson makes a bold statement ahead of Jon Jones rematch

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will meet at UFC 232

What's the story?

While recently speaking with Swedish media, UFC Light Heavyweight star Alexander Gustafsson made a bold prediction about his upcoming highly anticipated rematch against Jon Jones at UFC 232.

In case you didn't know...

Having been cleared to compete in the Octagon once again by USADA earlier in the year, former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will be making his return to the Octagon later this year for the first time since UFC 214, which marked his second Light Heavyweight Title win over arch-rival Daniel Cormier.

The heart of the matter

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson first collided in the Octagon back in the main event of UFC 165 in 2013 and later this year, at UFC 232, the two top Light Heavyweight contenders will square off in a highly anticipated rematch with the 205-pound championship on the line.

Prior to the build-up to the UFC 232 main event, Alexander Gustafsson has made a bold prediction while speaking with Swedish media. As per The Mauler's recent claims, he feels that he totally is capable of knocking out the former two-time Light Heavyweight Champion and believes he is going to do so in the fourth round of their fight. (H/T: MMANytt)

“I’LL KNOCK HIM OUT IN THE FOURTH. JON JONES’ HEAD WILL BOUNCE OFF THE CANVAS IN THE FOURTH ROUND.I’M GONNA BE IN THE BEST SHAPE OF MY LIFE. HE’S NOT GOING TO GET THE DISTANCE HE NEEDS AND I’M GONNA FINISH STRONG. I’LL FINISH STRONG IN EVERY ROUND. I’M GONNA MAKE SURE I DOMINATE THE FIGHT FROM THE START. I HAVE TO. THERE IS NO OTHER WAY.”

In addition, Gustafsson also stated that he doesn't have the same respect for Jones as he did five years ago.

“GOOD FOR HIM. I DON’T HAVE THE SAME RESPECT FOR JONES AS I DID FIVE YEARS AGO.”

What's next?

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will square off in the main event of UFC 232 which takes place on the 29th of December, 2018.