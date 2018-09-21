Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
UFC News: Alexander Gustafsson calls out former Light Heavyweight Champion for a rematch

Soumik Datta
CONTRIBUTOR
News
62   //    21 Sep 2018, 19:51 IST

Alex Gustaffson is rooting for a rematch against Jon Jones
Alex Gustafsson is rooting for a rematch against Jon Jones

What's the story?

Former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones will be eligible to once again compete in the Octagon this October and upon the announcement of his return to the Octagon, Jones' arch-rival Alexander Gustafsson has decided to call out the former 205-pound champion for a title fight.

In case you didn't know..

This past Wednesday night, The United States Anti-Doping Agency announced that former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones has received a 15-month ban for the use of steroids in his UFC 214 rematch against Daniel Cormier.

If found guilty, Jones would've been subsequently banned for a total of four years, however, as per the USADA's claims, the former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion has been apparently caught cheating unintentionally.

Therefore, despite being stripped of his Light Heavyweight Title for the second time, Jones will now have the opportunity to get back into the Octagon just in time for the upcoming UFC 230 pay-per-view in October.

The heart of the matter

Now that former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones is eligible to compete in the Octagon once again, his Octagon nemesis Alexander Gustafsson hopes to lock-horns with him once again in a rematch from UFC 165.

With Daniel Cormier recently capturing the UFC Heavyweight Championship by defeating Stipe Miocic, The Mauler now hopes to fight Jonny Bones once again for the 205-pound title belt which he feels DC should eventually vacate.

Gustafsson took it to his official Instagram handle and posted the following, calling out Jon Jones in the process as well.


What's next?

UFC 230 is scheduled to take place on the 3rd of November, 2018 and so far, several top fights have been confirmed to take place on the card, including a mouthwatering clash between Nate Diaz and Dustin Poirier.

However, the UFC is yet to announce an official main event for UFC 230 and many fans have predicted that a potential rematch between Jon Jones and Alex Gustafsson could very well be the main event of the show.

