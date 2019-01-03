×
UFC News: Alexander Gustafsson considering a huge change in his MMA career

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
News
19   //    03 Jan 2019, 14:58 IST

UFC 232 Jones v Gustafsson 2
UFC 232 Jones v Gustafsson 2

What's the story?

Alexander Gustafsson may be about to bring about a big change in his UFC career.

Gustafsson came up short when he faced Jon Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Title -- something that has become a trend when it comes to Gustafsson's career in Mixed Martial Arts.

Following his defeat at UFC 232, however, Gustafsson is considering a big change which may be a huge factor in his future career according to reports by MMA Junkie.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 232, Alexander Gustafsson faced the returning Jon Jones for the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship. Unfortunately for him, he came up short. After spending a huge part of his career as an undefeated fighter, recently Gustafsson has lost more fights than he will care to remember. Given the direction that his career in the UFC Light Heavyweight Division has gone in, it's natural for him to rethink his career direction.

Previously Jones defeated him in a fight for the Championship as did Daniel Cormier. He even lost a fight to Anthony Johnson which eliminated him from the list of contenders.

The heart of the matter

Talking to the media, Gustafsson confessed that the loss at UFC 232 had been a big blow to him and his chances to win a title.

When he was asked about a potential move to the UFC Heavyweight Division, however, Gustafsson made his feelings clear. He admitted that the move was a viable alternative which he was considering, although he would not be deciding on anything without discussing extensively with his coaching staff.

What's next?

A move to a bigger division has helped fighters in the past and has seen them succeed. This might be something which helps Gustafsson as well.

For now, Gustafsson will most probably focus on recovering from his loss and planning out the best course for his UFC career

Ani Banerjee
ANALYST
Anirban is a lover of WWE and Mixed Martial Arts. To be notified when he posts a new article on MMA, follow this profile.
