×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

UFC News: Alexander Gustafsson Reacts To Jon Jones' Recent Drug Test Findings Ahead Of UFC 232

Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
News
42   //    24 Dec 2018, 13:30 IST

Alexander 'The Mauler' Gustafsson
Alexander 'The Mauler' Gustafsson

What's the story?

Top UFC light heavyweight contender, Alexander Gustafsson, has reacted to the recent drug test results of his UFC 232 main event counterpart, Jon Jones. UFC 232 has now shifted base from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas to The Forum in Inglewood, California, as a result of Jon Jones' USADA screening, earlier this month.

In case you didn't know...

Alexander 'The Mauler' Gustafsson is a Swedish martial artist currently competing in the UFC's light heavyweight division. He is currently on a two-fight win streak with the UFC, with victories over the likes of Jan Blachowicz, and Glover Teixeira. The Swede is the closest to have come to beat Jon Jones in an MMA contest when the pair squared off against each other at UFC 165, way back on September 21st, 2013.

Following his loss to Jones, Gustafsson suffered two more defeats against Anthony Johnson and Daniel Cormier at UFC on FOX and UFC 192, respectively. After a long five-year wait, Gustafsson finally managed to claim a rematch against Jones, on Jones' return to the Octagon, post a 15-month suspension from the UFC.

The heart of the matter

While the news of Jon Jones' recent test results circulated amongst fight fans across the globe, Alexander Gustafsson was on a four-hour helicopter ride over and around the Grand Canyon. ESPN's Ariel Helwani was the first to bring this to the notice of fans that 'The Mauler' may very well be unaware of the situation regarding his upcoming fight at UFC 232.

Gustafsson soon learned about the situation at hand and went on to say the following in reaction to the matter.

What's next?

Jon Jones and Alexander Gustafsson will be locking horns in a highly-anticipated light heavyweight title fight on December 29th, 2018, at UFC 232. The venue for the event has been moved to The Forum in Inglewood, California, and ticket refunds from the T-Mobile Arena are expected to reach fans soon.

Any early predictions for the main event title fight between Jones and Gustafsson? Leave us with your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
UFC 232: Jones vs. Gustafsson 2 Kings MMA MMA Lab Jon Jones Alexander Gustafsson
Prathik J.
CONTRIBUTOR
UFC News: Jon Jones' Striking Coach Speaks About His...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Golden Ticket Giveaway Announced For Jones vs....
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Why Valentina Shevchenko Has Picked Cris Cyborg...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones is 'clean'; releases statement on...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Cain Velasquez Vs. Francis Ngannou Confirmed...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Anderson Silva Opens Up About His Fight Against...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Nick Diaz Slams The UFC For Rumours On Return;...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Jon Jones Tests Positive For An 'Atypical'...
RELATED STORY
UFC Rumor Mill: Khabib Nurmagomedov supposedly offered...
RELATED STORY
UFC News: Al Iaquinta's coach firmly believes that Conor...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us