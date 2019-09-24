UFC News: Alexander Volkanovski agrees to give Max Holloway immediate rematch if he wins at UFC 245

Alexander Volkanovski

Australian UFC Featherweight Contender Alexander Volkanovski is all set for the biggest fight of his career as he takes on undisputed Featherweight Champion Max Holloway this December at UFC 245.

While it's not the confirmed headliner, it's the presumed one as Max Holloway has generally been a good draw on PPV. He already has three incredible title defenses to his name, first beating the man he dethroned in a rematch - Jose Aldo, before dominating Featherweight prospect Brian Ortega emphatically in 2018.

2019 has been a very active year for Holloway as he first attempted to become Interim UFC Lightweight Champion, only to fall short to a very game Dustin Poirier. Just a few months later, he returned back to the division he rules and defeated Frankie Edgar comfortably via decision, marking his third successful title defense.

Alexander Volkanovski opens up on UFC 245

Speaking to EMG Access, Volkanovski revealed that he has been doing quite some thinking about his title shot and said that after winning, he will grant Holloway an immediate rematch.

“He’s been a great champion. If he wants a rematch again — I’m already looking through this. I know I’m winning. I’m taking that belt. If they want a rematch I’ll do that. I’ll beat him again and solidify I’m the best in the world. Then everyone can just jump on board.”

Volkanovski has his eyes on the prize and according to many, presents the biggest challenge of Holloway's run as Featherweight Champion. He defeated Jose Aldo comfortably via decision to earn the title shot and has been waiting for it since then.

While he wanted to fight at Australia for UFC 243, it didn't make too much sense as Holloway had just finished fighting Edgar at UFC 240.

