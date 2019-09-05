UFC News: Alexandre Pantoja vs. Matt Schnell a possibility for Fight Night

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 11 // 05 Sep 2019, 15:35 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Matt Schnell

A fight between Alexandre Pantoja and Matt Schnell is in the works for the Fight Night to be held in December. The Flyweight contest is being eyed for what is UFC’s return to South Korea after almost four years.

The last time UFC was in the country, it was back in November, 2015, for UFC Fight Night 79 with Henderson vs. Masvidal on the main card. The event was held at the Olympic Gymnastics Arena in Seoul. This will be UFC’s second trip to South Korea and the maiden visit to the city of Busan.

Earlier, UFC President Dana White had said that they will be going to Korea this year during the UFC 234 press conference, but did not mention any date. It is now confirmed to be December 21.

One of the fighter’s social media post not only suggested at the possibility of the fight, but mentioned the date as well.

MMA Fighting reported on the matter.

Matt Schnell leaves a hint on social media

At present, UFC is supposedly engaged in a conversation with both the Flyweight fighters to confirm the bout. Multiple sources close to the matter have claimed that it is close to being confirmed on Wednesday after Schnell himself tweeted a poster of the matchup, asking for the fans' opinions

Schnell is riding a streak of four consecutive wins in the division, bouncing back well from the couple of losses he started his career with. His last two submission victories over Louis Smolka and Jordan Espinosa have earned him a spot in the top 10.

Pantoja, on the other hand, is coming off a loss in his last appearance against fellow Brazilian fighter Deiveison Figueiredo at UFC 240. Although “The Cannibal” has had previous victories against the likes of Brandon Moreno, Ulka Sasaki, and Wilson Reis, he would be looking forward to the bout against Schnell to return to winning ways.

Follow Sportskeeda Wrestling and Sportskeeda MMA on Twitter for all the latest news. Do not miss out!