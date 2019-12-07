UFC News: Ali Abdelaziz says Kamaru Usman would kill Conor McGregor

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

The beef between Irish superstar Conor McGregor and MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz is no secret as the two have gone back and forth on several occasions in the past. Abdelaziz, who also happens to be the manager of McGregor's arch-rival Khabib Nurmagomedov recently fired a fresh round of shots at the Irishman.

Speaking to Chael Sonnen on the latter's podcast, Abdelaziz claimed that it would be a suicidal move for McGregor if he ever chose to fight the reigning UFC welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman. (h/t Lowkickmma).

“It would be suicide for him to fight Kamuru even if he wins against Donald Cerrone. Secondly, he doesn’t want to cut weight. They’re a bunch of lazy (expletive), they don’t want to make the weight.”

Abdelaziz went on to say that if McGregor ever decides to fight Usman, it would be an unfair and one-sided fight and the Irishman should get a life insurance because the 'Nigerian Nightmare' would kill him.

“If you’re talking about Conor fighting at 170 and fighting Usman his family better have life insurance because he might kill him. I don’t think it’s a fair fight. I don’t think the athletic commission should approve a fight between Kamaru and Conor. I think something will happen to him, he’ll probably get crippled, something bad will happen.”

Abdelaziz also criticized McGregor's decision to fight Donald Cerrone and said that it indicates the fact that he does not want to face Nurmagomedov again.

“He’s actually not smart because if he actually wanted to fight Khabib he would of fought Cerrone at 155. Even if he beats Cerrone, do you think Khabib is going to fight him at 155? No, Khabib even said he needs to win ten fights. For sure, [from a] financial standpoint it’s a good fight but I can’t force him on what to do because he’s a man, he’s different, he has principles.”