UFC News: Alistair Overeem talks about his loss against Jairzinho Rozenstruik, says he considers it a win

Alistair Overeem suffered a gruesome injury at UFC on ESPN 7 when he received a hard punch from Jairzinho Rozenstruik which cut his lip open. Even though it looked like Overeem was on his way to a victory, this heavy punch led to the referee stopping the fight and awarding the win to Rozenstruik.

The record books will show that 'The Reem' lost the bout, the 39-year old does not consider it to be one.

To me, it was a win, because we beat him every round, The referee should not have jumped in. I was not KO’d. I stand back up, it was two seconds left, three seconds left, one second left – to me it was a win. And I always fight for myself. Of course, you have fans, it’s great, of course the money is great, but I fight for me, and I see it as a win. (H/T: MMA Fighting)

He further added that he believes that he had won every round, and it was just in the last 5 seconds that he got his lip damaged. "Who cares," he said.

Overeem also shared the photo of his face ahead of UFC Busan, and The Demolition Man looks in much better condition now.