UFC News: Alternate opponent for Kamaru Usman revealed if Covington fight doesn't work out

Kamaru Usman may not have to wait for much longer

What's brewing in the Welterweight division?

Ever since Kamaru Usman won the UFC Welterweight Championship of the world from Tyron Woodley earlier in 2019, the entire division has taken its twists and turns. It has been known since 2018 that the clear-cut #1 contender to the title is Colby Covington, particularly since he was the Interim Welterweight Champion before being stripped of the title.

Since then, a bunch of contenders have emerged. Jorge Masvidal's rise has seen him quickly enter the title picture, while Nate Diaz's presence adds a whole new dynamic as well.

However, perhaps the second-most deserving Welterweight on the roster is #4 ranked Leon Edwards. In an interview with Ariel Helwani as a part of ESPN, Leon Edwards gave some great insight into what the plans are for the Welterweight division.

Why is Usman vs Covington not coming together?

Kamaru Usman vs Colby Covington was believed to be one of the fights being put together for Madison Square Garden. Unfortunately, that didn't work out and UFC 244 at MSG will have no title fights.

Leon Edwards revealed to Ariel Helwani that Covington vs Usman isn't being put together because the negotiations have halted. Covington has apparently asked for a lot of money, an amount that Edwards is unaware of.

Edwards, however, stated that he's ready to step to the plate at any time and gave December as the best possible time period for a title fight. He even revealed that if the Covington fight doesn't come through, the UFC confirmed that he will be getting the title shot against Kamaru Usman. If he does, it will be a rematch of their fight nearly four years ago, where Usman won by decision.

How long do we have to wait for an announcement?

The talks between Usman and Convington are ongoing, but expect the title picture to be clear in the next few weeks. Edwards will hope that it doesn't work out because if it does, the winner of Masvidal-Diaz may end up fighting for the title next.

