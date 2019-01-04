UFC News: Amanda Nunes's coach shoots down the idea of a rematch against Cris Cyborg

Anderson Jones FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 61 // 04 Jan 2019, 00:43 IST

Does Cyborg deserve another crack at the 145 lbs title despite getting mauled at UFC 232?

What's the story?

Amanda Nunes is the talk of the town and rightfully so; the Lioness ended 2018 in historic fashion by knocking out Cris Cyborg in 51 seconds to become the first ever dual champion in women's UFC history.

Unsurprisingly enough, talks of a rematch between the two Brazilian brawlers have naturally surfaced. However, don't get your hopes up too high just yet. Nunes's coach Conan Silveira was on MMA Hour and was quick to shoot down the idea of a sequel.

In case you didn't know...

Of course, you know! Nunes became the first woman to defeat Cyborg in over 13 years at UFC 232 in what has been described as one of the biggest upsets in MMA history.

The outcome has drawn comparisons to Fedor Emelianenko's loss to Fabricio Werdum in 2010 after a decade-long dominance as the pound-for-pound king.

The monumental upset at UFC 232 has raised Nunes's stock to unimaginable levels, with a majority of the MMA community anointing her as the greatest female fighter of all time. After all, she beat the woman who had lost just one fight in twenty-two outings prior to December 29th, 2018.

Despite Cyborg having just one fight left on her UFC contract, the former Featherweight Champion has expressed her desire for a rematch against Nunes in a bid to reclaim lost gold. The UFC' matchmakers, though, think otherwise...

The heart of the matter

Luke Thomas was joined by Nunes' coach on the latest edition of the MMA Hour and as expected, Conan Silveria hyped up his client to the hilt.

Silveria felt Nunes is on a different level of MMA and without disrespecting Cyborg, said that no one even comes close to her understanding of fighting. He said that both Dana White and Nunes weren't receptive of the idea of giving Cyborg another shot at the title and justified it with a sensible breakdown of the situation.

He said that the rematch would have made sense had the fight ended in a split or unanimous decision as there would have been some uncertainty regarding where the fight was going.

He continued, "When you knock somebody out don’t come to me and say that it was lucky, ‘Oh it was a lucky shot’ — no. That was very visible and clear that Amanda knew what she was doing, everybody saw it and Cyborg could not handle it. I don’t see why you would have a rematch.”

What's next?

An immediate rematch may be may be a long shot if the current scenario is taken into account. Cyborg's incredible resume does warrant a rematch but the manner in which she lost could be a hindrance. Nonetheless, the potential fight will draw big numbers and we're sure UFC will line up the two for another round somewhere down the line.

