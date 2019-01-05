UFC News: Amanda Nunes' coach talks about a Cyborg rematch

UFC 232 Jones v Gustafsson 2

What's the story?

Amanda Nunes faced Cristiane 'Cyborg' Justino at UFC 232, and quickly drew praise from around the world by knocking out her opponent in a matter of seconds.

Since then, Cris Cyborg has talked about a rematch to get a chance to win her belt back, but unfortunately for her, it appears that may not be happening soon. Nunes' coach, Conan Silveira opined regarding a rematch between Nunes and Cyborg in the near future according to reports by Sherdog.

In case you didn't know...

Cris Cyborg is well known for being one of the most dominating women in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. Ever since her debut in UFC, she has taken on each and every person to make short work of them. There were even rumours that Ronda Rousey was afraid to take her on, lending her even a fiercer public image.

So, when she was put against Amanda Nunes, with Nunes getting a chance at her Championship, the entire world waited for Cyborg to claim one more victim.

However, it was Cyborg who would face defeat at UFC 232. In the co-main event, Nunes made short work of Cyborg, dispatching her in a matter of moments. Since then, fans have given her the label of the best Women's fighter in the world.

The heart of the matter

Post-fight, Dana White had been non-commital about Nunes and Cyborg facing each other again even saying, “It won’t happen anytime soon due to how convincing the win was." - (H/T Sherdog.)

Now, Conan Silveira, revealed by some to be like a father figure to Nunes, talked about a prospective rematch with Cris Cyborg.

Silveira said that he saw no reason for Cyborg to get a rematch. He explained that he saw rematches as a way to put the past right, in case of a Split Decision or even a Unanimous Decision where it was not possible to say which direction the fight was going to go.

“When you knock somebody out don’t come to me and say that it was lucky, ‘Oh it was a lucky shot.’ No. That was very visible and clear that Amanda knew what she was doing, everybody saw it and Cyborg could not handle it. I don’t see why you would have a rematch."

Since that was very much not the case with the Nunes-Cyborg fight, he felt that there was no reason for the pair to be involved in a rematch anytime soon.

What's next?

Amanda Nunes will most likely not be facing Cyborg in the near-future. As a dual Champion, it will be interesting to see how she plans on defending her titles. There is no shortage of fighters who are looking to take her on.

