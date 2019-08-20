UFC News: Amanda Nunes' next fight announced

Amanda Nunes

The UFC took to their official Twitter handle to announce Amanda Nunes' next fight, which will be for the Bantamweight Championship against Germaine de Randamie, scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 14th at UFC 245.

The upcoming fight will be Nunes' fifth Bantamweight title defence and the second time she takes on de Randamie.

Both women last faced each other at UFC: Fight for the Troops 3 in November 2013. The Lioness notched up a comfortable first-round TKO victory over de Randamie and has since gone on to cement herself as the greatest female fighter in MMA history.

After her win against de Randamie, Nunes would lose to Cat Zingano in her next fight before going on a nine-fight undefeated run.

The Brazilian won the Bantamweight title from Miesha Tate at UFC 200 and has successfully defended the belt against Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Raquel Pennington, and Holly Holm.

While the aforementioned names are top tier contenders in their own right, Nunes' crowning moment came when she emphatically knocked out Cris Cyborg at UFC 232 to capture the Women's Featherweight Championship and become a double UFC champion.

As for de Randamie, the Dutch mixed martial artist has remained undefeated since her loss to Nunes and has picked up five consecutive wins. She defeated Holly Holm at UFC 208 to become the inaugural Women's Featherweight Champion. However, the UFC would strip her of the title as she refused to defend it against Cris Cyborg.

She would return to the 135 lbs weight class and is now coming off an impressive TKO win against Aspen Ladd, who got knocked out within sixteen seconds of the first round at UFC Fight Night 155.

Nunes will go into the sequel against de Randamie as the odds-on favourite but MMA, as we all know, is an unpredictable sport and an upset should never be counted out.