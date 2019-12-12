UFC News: Amanda Nunes says former title-holder is "no Champion"

Anwesha Nag FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 12 Dec 2019, 14:32 IST SHARE

Amanda Nunes

Germaine de Randamie is no Champion in Amanda Nunes' eyes.

Despite her winning the inaugural UFC women's Featherweight belt in 2017, the current title holder does not consider her deserving of the tag. Nunes goes on to explain why and also talks about her upcoming fight against de Randamie at the UFC 245 athlete panel on Wednesday.

MMA Junkie reported on the matter.

Amanda Nunes: I have all the answers for Saturday night

According to the two-division Champ, 'you only prove you're a champion if you defend your belt', which is something de Randamie never did following her title victory over Holly Holm.

After securing the belt in February, 2017 in a decision win, de Randamie refused to fight against the top contender Cris Cyborg and defend her title. UFC took matters in their own hands and stripped de Randamie of her title.

Nunes, on the other hand, has successfully defended her Bantamweight title four times ow, including against former Champion Holly Holm in the last defense earlier this year. She is on her way to the fifth one on Saturday, December 14 at UFC 245 in Las Vegas against de Randamie, which she is positive about winning.

"She proved she give up her belt, she’s not supposed to be in this spot that I am right now. I feel like she’s evolved a lot, but I have all the answers for Saturday night. I will walk away with my belt without a doubt in my mind."

The fight will be a rematch of the 2013 bout between the two, which ended in Nunes finishing de Randamie in a first-round knockout. She is looking forward to repeating the result this time around as well.

"I do I see she’s evolved a lot, of course, specially in her wrestling defense. It’s improved a lot, but her striking has changed a lot. She use to move a lot, now she’s kind of more stiff and that’s going to help me a lot put in my game plan. And yeah, I look at my first fight with her and if she makes the same mistakes, I will capitalize and finish the fight."