UFC News: Amanda Nunes shares her plan for fifth-time title defense

13 Dec 2019

Germaine de Randamie will have no room for mistakes when she goes up against the double Champion Amanda Nunes.

The two will go head to head at UFC 245 on Saturday night, where Nunes will be looking forward to defending her Bantamweight title for the fifth time in a row. Nunes shared her game plan for de Randamie with MMA Junkie on Thursday, and made it pretty clear that she is ready to do whatever it takes to win the bout.

Amanda Nunes: I will walk away with my belt

The last time the two of them locked horns was at UFC Fight Night 31 in November, 2013 and that bout ended in knocking out de Randamie in the first round with a hard ground-and-pound.

Nunes hopes to repeat the same results once again on Saturday night, by taking her down at the slightest slip-up.

"Everybody knows I’m going to look for the takedowns. We all know that. But if she makes a mistake, I will knock her out. I’m ready to do whatever this fight takes (from) me, but I will walk away with my belt."

Nunes does not think that the experience of the previous fight is going to help either of them. She believes that both of them have evolved as fighters in the last six years, and she is ready if de Randamie brings out something different inside the Octagon.

Despite the self-confidence, Nunes is not underestimating her opponent nor is she selling the fight short in its significance.

"I don’t sleep on her. This is the fight of my life. I’m going to step in there and I know she’s going to be 100 percent. I know she’s going to bring it and I’m ready."

The Bantamweight bout will take place at UFC 245 on Saturday, December 14 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.