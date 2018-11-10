UFC News: Anderson Dos Santos to make his debut at UFC Argentina

What’s the story?

Bantamweight Anderson dos Santos has officially signed with the UFC and will make his debut in one week against Nad Narimanji at the UFC Fight Night show in Argentina.

In case you didn't know...

The undefeated Sergio Giglio was set to fight Nad Narimanji at UFC Argentina; however, an injury forced the 21-year old prospect off the card. With 12 wins and 0 losses in his young career, the Peru native could be a force to be reckoned with in the featherweight division when he returns from injury.

The UFC reached out to Anderson dos Santos, who has an impressive record of 20 wins, and 6 losses in his professional mixed martial arts career. Dos Santos originally fights as a bantamweight, but he’ll be moving up to 145 pounds for this contest.

Dos Santos last bout was against Aleandro Caetano on November 3 at Thunder Fight 16 – a bout he walked out victorious via unanimous decision. MMA Fighting confirmed the news following a report by MMA Brasil.

The heart of the matter

Dos Santos will replace Giglio to take on new signee, Nad Narimanji. With 11 wins, 2 losses, Narimani made his debut under the UFC banner back in July and defeated Khalid Taha via unanimous decision.

What’s Next?

UFC Argentina is headlined by Brooklyn native and #8 ranked welterweight Neil Magny, who’s coming off a win against Craig White, against #10 ranked fighter Santiago Ponzinibbio, who’s on a six-fight winning streak.

The main card will also feature Cynthia Calvillo (6-1 MMA, 3-1 UFC) squaring off against Poliana Botelho (7-1 MMA, 2-0 UFC) in a women’s strawweight bout. Jesus Pinedo (15-4-1 MMA, 0-0 UFC) will take on Devin Powell (9-3 MMA, 1-2 UFC) in a highly anticipated lightweight fight.

UFC Argentina takes place at the Parque Roca Arena in Buenos Aires and airs live on FOX Sports 1.